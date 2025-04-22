6 Ways Becoming an AARP Member Can Save Retirees Thousands in 2025

The arrival of the first AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) card invitation is almost a rite of passage in American society. While it may signal you have become a person of a certain age, you can actually join the association as young as 18, though some benefits don’t kick in until you’re older.

For retirees, who are often living on a reduced income, the benefits of an AARP membership can be significant.

Here are just a few of the ways you can use this membership to save thousands over time.

Regular Users Benefit Most

According to Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Clearsurance.com, “The most valuable benefits are for essentials that retirees have to spend money on every month.”

For example, if you still need to carry car insurance, AARP can help you pay lower rates and get discounts on car insurance. The average person can save around $577 per year on car insurance alone.

“The savings on insurance, phone service and groceries exceed the cost of membership,” Musson said.

Health and Life Insurance

AARP offers a variety of insurance types, from supplemental vision and dental insurance to supplemental Medicare health insurance plans offered through United HealthCare. Taking advantage of these insurance supplements can make sure you don’t find yourself with pricey out-of-pocket expenses or long-term care when you really need it.

Shopping Coupons and Discounts

Members also gain access to a variety of discounts and coupons on products, brands and services. For example, the website currently features a 20% off coupon for two pairs of Dr. Scholl’s brand shoes and 15% off Goodyear brand tires. You can search by your ZIP code to get personalized discounts that meet your needs in local stores and businesses.

Travel Discounts

Don’t even think about booking travel without an AARP membership if you can help it — the website is full of offers with such deals as 35% off rental cars, hundreds of dollars off airfare and cruise packages.

Discounts Allow Your Retirement To Last Longer

Not only do these various discounts mean your retirement funds can last longer, that means you can benefit from the continued earnings and compound interest as they grow over time, making what you have saved last longer, Musson pointed out.

Financial Support

Retirement may seem like a simpler time in some ways because most people are no longer working, however, retirees may still find themselves needing financial advice. The most important consideration, Musson said, is that “AARP specializes in senior citizens, and it has partnerships with banks and financial institutions that can directly advise seniors in a fiduciary capacity.”

Additionally, AARP offers several workshops, like Foundation Finances 50+ and Money Matters.

Talk To Others To Get the Most Out of Your Membership

If two of you are retired, you can have one membership that gives benefits to you and a secondary member, such as a spouse.

Musson recommended that you ask other friends and family members who have used benefits what has been most beneficial to them. Additionally, read through the benefits AARP offers and see which ones apply to your lifestyle.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways Becoming an AARP Member Can Save Retirees Thousands in 2025

