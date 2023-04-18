6 Walmart Items That Are Cheaper Than the Dollar Store

Shopping at dollar stores is a great way to save money. They’re especially convenient when you’re in a pinch and need one or two items — and don’t want the temptation of all the merchandise you see when you pop into a big-box store.

Dollar stores certainly come with their own caveats, though, as oftentimes buying a single small item ends up costing far more than it would in the grocery store. Instead of paying for the convenience, try shopping around to make sure that you’re getting the best deals.

Below are various examples of items that typically cost less at Walmart than at a dollar store.

Walmart stocks the full line of national-brand ibuprofen and acetaminophen, but reviewers give the store’s own Equate brand high marks for both pain relievers. And even though Dollar General has its own house brand, Walmart’s price can’t be beat. You’ll pay 2 cents per tablet or caplet at Walmart for a bottle of 100, and the price drops if you buy bigger bottles or multipacks.

Milk

If you’ve got a family of milk gulpers, it’s smart to restock at Walmart. Grab your preferred milk type — whole, 2%, 1% or fat-free — at Walmart for considerably less than at Dollar General. The gallon jugs can cost about $1 less at Walmart, and think about the savings. If you go through one gallon a week, you’ll save about $50 in one year. Don’t cry over costly milk.

Condiments

The people behind the World’s Fair in 1904 put French’s mustard and hot dogs together for the first time, and since then, French’s has been the go-to in the kitchen for generations of grill masters and cooks. If it’s your brand, go to Walmart instead of Dollar Tree, where the cost is less per ounce.



If you’re content with any brand of mustard, you’ll recognize even bigger savings at Walmart, where the Great Value house brand at Walmart costs less than the generic Dollar Tree offering for $1.25.

Paper Products

You’ll need those per-unit or per-ounce math skills again when comparing the value of paper products at Walmart vs. the dollar stores. But once you do the calculations, you’ll find it pays to shop at Walmart for some paper products.

Start with paper plates for a birthday party or other gathering. While the 7-inch colored plates seem like a good deal at Dollar General, it only is if your party is small and guests use the same plate when they go back for more appetizers or another piece of cake. With just 16 plates per pack at Dollar Tree, the 70-count package at Walmart is a better value and you won’t risk running out.

The same goes with paper towels. With double rolls vs. single rolls, you’ll have to look at the square footage when comparison shopping. But Walmart comes out on top in many cases.

Auto Maintenance

If you’re handy with cars and can perform your own oil changes, or even if you just need a quart or two to top off your oil, Walmart’s oil prices beat those at Dollar General. The difference might only be a dollar or two per quart, but that’s significant savings when you need five or six quarts at a time.

You’ll also save money at Walmart on maintenance items such as containers of high-mileage oil treatment or automatic transmission fluid compared to Dollar General.

Gelatin Mix

Only the biggest Jell-O fans probably can detect the difference between the name-brand gelatin mix and generic. If you can’t, skip the Jell-O brand at the dollar stores and pick up the Great Value brand at Walmart for about half the cost.

As you make your shopping list, it doesn’t hurt to look at the website of the dollar stores to look for weekly ads and specials. You might even find a coupon for $5 off if you spend $25, for example, which could influence where you shop in a given week.

