6 Valuable Everyday Items You Should Never Throw Away

While it’s beneficial to declutter every once in a while, there are certain items around your home that, although they seem like everyday objects, can still hold significant value. Many seemingly worthless items may be better to sell, repurpose or recycle so you can help the environment, potentially make some extra money and use every item you’ve received to its fullest potential.

Listed below are six everyday items that you should never get rid of.

Empty Containers

Whether it’s glass jars, or stainless steel or tin cans, empty containers can last a long time and be used for various purposes besides their original use. These items can be repurposed as storage solutions for small household items, such as spices or craft supplies. They can also be reused for meal prep or storing leftovers. Additionally, certain containers can bring in a decent amount of money if you take them to a recycling program.

Unused Gift Cards

Many people stash away gift cards that have very little money on them. However, even these small balances can add up over time. By using these cards — or selling them on platforms that allow you to exchange or sell the unused balances on them — you can utilize these seemingly worthless items lying around your house.

Expired Coupons

Contrary to what one would expect, expired coupons may still hold value. Some retailers will honor an expired coupon within a limited timeframe or will offer similar discounts instead. Similar to unused gift cards, certain websites also allow the trading or selling of coupons, allowing financially savvy shoppers to get more use out of these items that would otherwise be thrown away.

Broken or Old Electronics

Though they may be broken or outdated, these electronics may be of some worth if you don’t throw them away. Some parts of old or broken electronics, such as circuit boards, batteries and certain metals, can be sold to electronics salvagers or people who enjoy fixing things up as a DIY hobby. Be sure to look into online marketplaces or recycling centers that will specifically buy electronics.

Outdated Clothing

While many fashion trends come and go, some items are worth holding on to despite their age. Encouraging people to look into resale platforms or consignment stores can help them to earn money while simultaneously cleaning out their closets.

Additionally, timeless pieces are a worthy investment to hold on to if they’re sitting in your wardrobe. Some clothing items like detailed classic blazers, trench coats and boots are designed to last and can be worn for years if you take proper care of them. Holding onto these timeless pieces is more economical and financially conscious than repeatedly buying into fads.

Instruction Manuals

While the internet has made it so that instruction manuals for things like furniture and appliances are a thing of the past, they are still useful and worth holding onto. Many instruction manuals contain in-depth troubleshooting tips and diagrams that aren’t easy to find online. By holding on to these manuals, you can save money and time by not having to call a repair person to fix an item.

