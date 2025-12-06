6 Used Cars Expected To Hold Their Value Best Through 2035

New cars depreciate quickly. In fact, it’s estimated that in the first year of ownership, a car depreciates by 20%, according to Carfax. Over the course of five years, it’s estimated that new cars are worth a mere 40% of the original purchase price.

If you’re trying to avoid the inevitable new car depreciation, you may be considering purchasing a used car. Used cars, especially reliable models, tend to hold their value with proper maintenance and upkeep. Here are six used cars expected to hold their value best through 2035.

Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota brand is known for its reliability and durability, with the Tacoma being no exception. Recent data from CarEdge shows that after five years, a Tacoma depreciates by just 28%. This is a large difference compared to the estimated 60% depreciation of a new car. High customer demand, off-road capabilities and few mechanical issues also contribute to the high resale value of the Tacoma.

Toyota 4Runner

Next up is the Toyota 4Runner. Like the Tacoma, the 4Runner depreciates just 25% after five years, preserving its resale value. Not only do 4Runners have a loyal following of fans, but they are built to last. If you are looking for a used car with off-road capabilities, the 4Runner might be your next purchase.

Honda HR-V

Honda is another brand that tends to hold its resale value. The Honda HR-V has an estimated depreciation of 32% after five years, per CarEdge. Honda’s reputation for reliability and the low cost of ownership make it a desirable used car purchase. With a high owner satisfaction rating, the Honda HR-V may just be the car for you.

Honda Civic

Similar to the HR-V, the Honda Civic is another car that has low depreciation. After five years, it’s estimated that the Civic depreciates by 31%. With low maintenance costs, few mechanical problems, a high fuel efficiency and a long lifespan, the Honda Civic is a great choice if you want a car that holds its value through 2035.

Toyota Corolla

Another Toyota model that is expected to hold its value through 2035 is the Corolla. After five years, the Corolla depreciates by 33%. The Corolla is an affordable car that preserves its value due to Toyota’s long-standing reputation and consistent demand. If you’re in the market for an economical and budget-conscious car that holds its value, check out the Corolla.

Subaru Impreza

The Subaru Impreza is expected to depreciate 32% after five years. Subaru’s extensive safety features, high demand and reputation are contributing factors to the Impreza’s value preservation. In regions with challenging climates, like harsh winters, the Subaru Impreza has an even greater value preservation. If a vehicle with state-of-the-art safety features is something you’re interested in, check out the Impreza.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Used Cars Expected To Hold Their Value Best Through 2035

