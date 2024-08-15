6 Unexpected Retirement Expenses You May Face

Unexpected expenses could creep up in retirement and put your nest egg at risk. These can include healthcare, housing or inflation, and add up quickly. Preparing for these expenses can help you avoid surprises. Here's a roundup with six general expenses that could eat into your nest egg.

1. Increased Health Care Costs

Many retirees underestimate these costs, thinking that their health expenses will decrease once they qualify for Medicare. But, premiums, deductibles and copays can accumulate fast. And, services such as dental, vision and hearing often require out-of-pocket expenses. Additionally, chronic conditions can face rising prescription drug costs, too.

Long-term care-be it in-home care, assisted living, or nursing home care-is more common as people age. Unfortunately, these services are expensive and not fully covered by Medicare. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, someone turning 65 today has a nearly 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care in their remaining years. This substantial cost can deplete average retirement savings quickly, making it a critical consideration for retirement financial planning.

2. Helping Adult Children

As adult children face challenges such as student loan debt, housing costs and economic uncertainties, parents often step in to provide financial support. These unexpected expenses in retirement, like help with living expenses or major life events like weddings, can strain retirement savings and come at a time when retirees are on fixed incomes. Without careful planning, these additional expenses can erode savings intended for healthcare, travel, or other retirement goals.

3. Death of a Spouse

The death of a spouse is not only an emotionally devastating event but also a significant financial shock for many retirees. There are often immediate expenses associated with funeral and burial costs, and the sudden loss of income, particularly if the spouse who passed away was receiving a pension or Social Security benefits.

The surviving spouse may also face ongoing financial challenges. Household expenses now fall entirely on one person, potentially leading to a higher cost of living. Additionally, the surviving spouse might need to adjust their retirement strategy to account for the change in income and expenses. This situation underscores the importance of proactive financial planning, including life insurance and spousal benefits.

4. Unexpected Housing Expenses

Housing costs can be among the costliest unexpected expenses in retirement. Even if a home is paid off, maintenance like roof replacements, plumbing issues and other major repairs can be costly. Additionally, property taxes and homeowners insurance can increase over time, further straining a retiree's fixed income.

Many retirees also face the need to downsize or move to a more accessible living arrangement, such as a retirement community or assisted living facility. These transitions can involve moving expenses, real estate agent fees and potential renovations to make a new home suitable for aging in place.

5. Transportation

Retirees may assume their transportation costs will decrease once they are no longer commuting to work daily, but vehicle maintenance and repair costs tend to increase as cars age. Additionally, higher insurance premiums for older drivers can also increase costs.

For those who are unable to drive due to health or mobility issues, alternative transportation options can be surprisingly expensive. Taxis, rideshare services and specialized transportation for seniors can quickly become a significant part of a retiree’s budget. Public transportation, while more affordable, may not always be a practical option.

6. Taxes

Retirement income from sources such as Social Security, pensions and withdrawals from retirement accounts is often taxable. Additionally, required minimum distributions (RMDs) from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s can push retirees into higher tax brackets, leading to an unexpectedly high tax bill.

Moreover, retirees who have investment income may face capital gains taxes, which can be significant if they sell appreciated assets. Property taxes can also be a surprising expense, particularly if retirees remain in their family homes. States and municipalities may also have different tax rates and rules.

Bottom Line

Navigating unexpected expenses in retirement requires careful planning for everything from increased healthcare costs and long-term care, to helping adult children or dealing with the death of a spouse. Housing, transportation and taxes are often overlooked, too. By understanding and preparing for these unforeseen costs, retirees can better safeguard their financial stability and enjoy a more secure and fulfilling retirement.

