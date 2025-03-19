6 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2025

In the fast-moving world of cutting-edge technologies, quantum computing is perhaps one of the most exciting developments in recent years. Breakthroughs that could revolutionize machine learning, optimization problems, advanced simulations, and cryptography have opened the door for transformative commercial applications.

Industry estimates suggest quantum computing could represent an annual market valued at upward of $170 billion by 2040, driving multiple companies to pursue the opportunity.

Here are six quantum computing stocks for investors to consider buying in 2025.

1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Google's parent company, is more than just an internet advertising and cloud computing juggernaut. It has quietly been pioneering quantum technology for the past decade.

The company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance quantum computing reliability through advanced error detection and correction techniques. In 2024, Alphabet introduced its Willow quantum processor, which it claims has achieved "quantum supremacy" by executing highly complex calculations far beyond the reach of traditional supercomputers. This demonstration could be a sign of what's to come as Alphabet continues development of the technology, with a new growth driver over the next decade and beyond.

2. D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) uses quantum annealing, a method that has already proven to be highly effective in solving complex optimization problems. These include scheduling and resource allocation in industries like logistics and manufacturing.

D-Wave noted that it ended 2024 with 153 customers and a 128% increase in bookings, reaching $24 million. Given this momentum, the company expects its revenue growth to accelerate in 2025, building upon the $9 million it generated in the previous year.

3. International Business Machines

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is another megacap tech leader on the list. Since 2017, IBM has booked nearly $1 billion in cumulative revenue for its IBM Quantum offerings. This highlights the early commercial momentum gained through its comprehensive approach, which spans cutting-edge superconducting qubit hardware, hybrid-cloud solutions, and the open-source Qiskit software development kit. IBM's roadmap targets key milestones in error correction and fidelity over the next several years, demonstrating its dedication to advancing the field.

4. IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is betting on trapped-ion quantum technology. This approach uses charged atoms to create stable, high-fidelity qubits. The company offers its systems on all cloud computing platforms through a quantum computing-as-a-service (QCaaS) model.

IonQ has secured some high-profile commercial contracts, validating its technology. Compared to other pure-play quantum computing competitors, IonQ arguably has the most impressive growth history. The company has doubled its revenue each year since 2021. For the current year, it is targeting revenue between $75 million and $95 million, representing a 97% year-over-year increase.

5. Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shocked the tech world by announcing its Majorana 1 quantum chip earlier this year. The chip uses a novel approach based on a new class of materials for quantum systems called topological superconductors. Company CEO Satya Nadella is touting the innovation as an important step toward its plan to reach a million-qubit processing target, a level believed necessary for transformative enterprise-scale quantum solutions. With its leadership in cloud computing and productivity tools, Majorana 1 positions Microsoft at the forefront of quantum innovation.

6. Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) believes its superconducting quantum system still has key advantages in the quantum computing space. The company stands out with a unique full-stack strategy, handling everything from chip design to fabrication. It also offers cloud-based access to its systems, allowing customers to develop their own quantum algorithms.

With the recent launch of its newest 84-qubit Ankaa processor, Rigetti's ability to drive new growth will be key to affirming the company's long-term potential in the rapidly evolving quantum computing industry.

Just the beginning

From established technology sector giants to emerging disruptors, investors have several choices in the stock market to gain exposure to quantum computing. Companies demonstrating superior platforms and strong commercial adoption are likely to reward shareholders long term.

However, it is essential to recognize that this nascent industry is still speculative and carries significant risks based on many uncertainties. I suggest investing with a long-term perspective and maintaining a diversified portfolio.

