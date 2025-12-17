6 Top-Performing ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week. The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, the Dow Jones advanced 1.1% and the Nasdaq retreated about 1.6% last week. The tech stocks were beaten down, taking a toll on the Nasdaq-100 as well as the S&P 500. Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS lost 1.7% last week, while State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF XLK was off 2.5%.

Inside the Tech Sell-off

Oracle's ORCL shares plummeted 14% last week as revenues missed expectations, dragging down related AI names like NVIDIA and Micron. Broadcom AVGO fell about 11% despite strong earnings and guidance, intensifying concerns over high capital spending and delayed AI revenue payoffs (read: ETFs to Watch as Oracle Dips Despite Beating on Q2 Earnings).

Fed Rate Cut

The Fed enacted its final rate cut of the year last week. The move brings the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3.5% to 3.75% after a closely divided vote among policymakers.The Fed will now conclude the year facing a softer labor market and inflation still about one percentage point above its 2% target.

After three rate cuts in 2025 totaling three-quarters of a percentage point, the Fed’s outlook for 2026 looks more restrained. Policymakers continue to project just one rate cut next year, consistent with their September forecast (read: 'A Hawkish Cut' From Fed? ETFs to Gain).

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning exchange-traded fund (ETF) areas of last week.

Winning ETF Areas in Focus

Cannabis

Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED – Up 51.2%

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS – Up 51.0%

Cannabis stocks surged significantly on Dec. 12, 2025, thanks to reports of President Trump's plans to ease federal marijuana regulations by reclassifying it to Schedule III from a Schedule I. This news sparked gains across major players, boosting investor optimism despite no final policy confirmation, as mentioned in CNBC.

Silver Miners

Global X Silver Miners ETF SIL – Up 8.4%

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF SILJ – Up 7.6%

Silver is often considered an industrial metal. Rising industrial usage in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and AI data centers has fueled demand. Plus, persistent supply shortages have now been boosting silver prices. As a result, silver mining stocks soared in recent tradings.

Space Economy

Procure Space ETF UFO – Up 7.8%

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB surged 22.8% last week. The stock is benefiting from the uptick in investors’ attention in the overall space economy.Rocket Lab’s successful move in the next-gen Neutron rocket and securing of new funding from the Canadian Space Agency were other positives. There has been a report about a potential $1.5 trillion SpaceX IPO for 2026 (per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance). SpaceX news acted as a cornerstone for the entire space investing arena.

Gold Miners

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ – Up 7.1%

SPDR Gold Trust GLD gained 2.2% last week as the greenback weakened further. Since gold mining stocks act as leveraged plays of the underlying metal, GDXJ surged materially.

Platinum

GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM – Up 6.3%

Platinum surged above $1,700 per ounce, touching its strongest level since 2011, per Tradingeconomics. The World Platinum Investment Council forecasts a 2025 deficit of 69,200 ounces, marking a third successive annual shortfall. However, 2026 could see a balance in the platinum market with a modest surplus of about 20,000 ounces, as quoted on Tradingeconomics.

Health Care

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF OZEM – Up 6.3%

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF is the world’s first GLP-1 ETF. OZEM is an actively-managed ETF. The fund charges 59 bps and yields 0.16% annually. Roundhill believes that weight loss drugs, including GLP-1 agonists, offer one of the most groundbreaking advancements in the global pharmaceuticals industry (read: Best-Performing ETFs of November).





