6 Things Frugal People Rarely Spend More Than $100 On

The art of frugality can seem like a lost practice. However, with a little insight and self-discipline, adopting a frugal lifestyle can be surprisingly straightforward. Before you swipe your credit card on your next impulse purchase, think about how much you are putting into your checking account instead of what you’re taking out of it.

Read Next: 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Learn More: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2025?

Frugal living isn’t about cutting all the fun and luxury out of your life; it’s about making smarter choices with your money to achieve your long-term financial goals. And when it comes to costly purchases, they seek out sales, skip the purchase completely or buy the item used. Here are six things that frugal people never spend more than $100 on.

Clothing and Accessories

Frugal people know that you don’t have to break the bank to look good and even discounted fast fashion items can add up quickly. Instead, opt for thrift stores or wait for sales to purchase clothing only when you need it.

The key here is to focus on quality over quantity. A well-made garment that fits nicely and lasts longer is a much better investment than something that won’t survive the season. However, this doesn’t mean you have to drop a lot of money on a single shirt either, even with your wardrobe, it’s all about financial moderation.

Gadgets and Electronics

It’s easy to get caught up in the latest gadget craze and feel peer pressured into buying the newest cell phone or laptop. Frugal individuals, however, resist the urge to upgrade their electronics every year when their current model still works perfectly well.

You should track your spending to see when it is the right time to upgrade and when you should save some money. When they do make a purchase, they look for refurbished or gently used items, take advantage of sales, and always do their research to ensure they are getting the best value for their money.

Consider This: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Dining Out

Eating out frequently can be a significant drain on anyone’s wallet. Those who practice frugality prefer to cook at home and cut coupons at their local grocery store.

You can live frugally and hone your culinary skills by cooking and planning your meals that are often healthier and more cost-effective. Food can be one of your biggest monthly expenses so finding some ways to shave off some needless spending in this category goes a long way to build a better budget.

Entertainment and Leisure

Frugal people have mastered the art of inexpensive entertainment. Instead of splurging on every new movie, streaming service, concert or sporting event, they look for free or low-cost leisure activities. Many also take advantage of public libraries for books, movies and other resources.

This approach to entertainment not only saves money but often leads to more meaningful and memorable experiences.

Home Décor and Furnishings

Creating a comfortable and stylish home doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Frugal individuals often opt for second-hand furniture, DIY projects or repurposing items they already own. This way you can spruce up your home without having to check your credit.

Flea markets, garage sales and online marketplaces are goldmines for finding unique and affordable home décor. The emphasis is on creating a functional and personal space rather than keeping up with the latest interior design trends or overspending while online shopping.

Personal Care Items

When it comes to personal care, frugal people know that expensive doesn’t always mean better. They tend to avoid high-end beauty products and salons, opting instead for affordable drugstore brands or natural, homemade alternatives. They also look for multipurpose products and buy in bulk when it makes sense.

For them, taking care of themselves is important, but it doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Final Take To GO: Embracing Frugal Living

The bottom line is that adopting a frugal mindset isn’t about deprivation; it’s about making conscious choices about where and how to spend your money. By setting savings goals, adhering to frugal living tips and recognizing the value of things, you will get more than your money’s worth. Focus on what truly matters and find clever ways to save and create a budget that even frugal people can admire.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Things Frugal People Rarely Spend More Than $100 On

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.