6 Surprising Ways To Make Investing Fun

Here’s a little experiment to try: Think about the word “investing” and all the related words and concepts that spring to mind, then go look in the mirror and see the expression on your face. Are you smiling cheek to cheek? Probably not. More likely you’re wearing a slight grimace or a downright frown. Investing is a high-stakes necessity, and it can make people oh-so-very serious.

Find Out: Here’s How Much a $1,000 Investment in Ford Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Read Next: 9 Easy Ways To Grow Your Wealth in 2024

Of course, it’s wise to be serious about investing, but it’s also wise to loosen up, just a little bit, about it — especially if you’re new to it all and not 100% at ease with the journey. Investing doesn’t have to be all work and no play. There are ways you can, and should, make it fun because life really is short, even if you’re investing for the long haul.

If you’re wanting to build wealth, consider the following six surprising ways you can make investing fun.

Frame It as a Learning Adventure

You should never invest in anything before learning all about it. This in itself can be exciting.

Erika Kullberg, an attorney, personal finance expert and the founder of Erika.com, recommended framing investing as a learning adventure.

“Start small, and research companies you already know and like — perhaps your favorite coffee shop, favorite kind of tech gadget or favorite clothes brand,” Kullberg said. “Investing in a few companies you know can make things much more fun because you are already very interested in those companies’ fortunes.

“Once you learn how to monitor your company’s progress, investing can be a lot of fun,” she added.

Gamify Your Investment Strategy

One of the best ways to make investing more enjoyable is to treat it, to an extent, like a game and set small, achievable goals.

“For example, you can aim to beat your previous month’s income or set a goal to save a certain amount by a certain date,” suggested Shawn Carpenter, chairman and CEO at Stock Alarm.

“When I started investing, I found it useful to set small competitions with myself, like trying to get a 5% return in three months,” Carpenter said. “The challenge made the process more engaging, and the small victories motivated me.”

Discover More: In 5 Years, These 2 Stocks Will Be More Valuable Than Apple

Invest in What You Love

You should invest in a diverse mix of stocks and assets; however, it’s also recommended to align your portfolio with your passions, to a reasonable extent.

“I remember the first time I invested in a company I was very excited about,” Carpenter said.

“It isn’t just about the potential financial return; I feel like I’m part of something bigger. This connection allows you to stick with your investments in tough times because you believe in what you invest in.”

Start With Micro-Investments

If you feel daunted by the prospect of foraying into the stock market with giant sums of money, consider micro-investing, which can be less scary and more fun.

“Micro-investing allows you to start small, really small,” said Carpenter. “You can invest a few dollars at a time, which takes the pressure off you, and lets you learn the ropes without risking more than you’re willing to accept.”

He continued, “With micro-investing, even your spare change can turn into a small wallet over time. Looking at these small investments can be surprisingly satisfying and a great way to build your confidence while you learn.”

Educate Yourself With Interactive Learning

The process of learning how to best invest may sound tedious, but fortunately it doesn’t have to be.

“There are many resources that make financial education challenging as well as fun,” Carpenter noted. “For example, some apps and websites offer quizzes, games and simulations that allow you to practice investing without risking real money.”

Carpenter said that when he started investing, he spent a lot of time on these interactive platforms and that made the difference.

“I was able to learn at my own pace, experiment with different strategies and gain the confidence I needed to invest real money,” he said. “Plus, it’s much more enjoyable than digging through manuals or heavy articles.”

Make It Social

Investment doesn’t have to be a solitary activity. You can do it with others and make it a lot more fun.

“Whether it’s joining an investment club, participating in online forums or simply chatting with friends who also invest, sharing your experiences can make the process more collaborative and less isolating,” Carpenter said.

Have Fun, But Be Mindful of Risks

Though it’s encouraged to have some fun while investing, don’t lose sight of the inherently risky business that investing is.

“Investing is a serious and risky endeavor, where the most effective strategies are usually the most methodical,” said Robert Drach, a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and the founder of Drach Advisors.

“For most investors, the most appropriate way to invest is to set a risk-appropriate portfolio, contribute regularly and only check it periodically,” Drach added. “In most scenarios, such portfolios should grow over time, and that periodic reminder that you are on track to meet your goals might not be the most fun activity, but it will be the most satisfying.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Surprising Ways To Make Investing Fun

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.