6 Stocks That Fell Off Hard in 2025

Some stocks that looked solid in 2024 didn’t make it through 2025 unscathed. Between tariffs, slower growth and changing consumer habits, a few big names took serious hits this year.

Here are six companies that started 2025 in decent shape but ended it a lot lower — and what a $10,000 investment in each would look like today.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

A year ago, solar stocks were doing very well. Enphase Energy, one of the top solar hardware makers, traded around $95 in mid-October 2024. But by October 2025, shares had crashed to about $37.

If you’d put $10,000 into Enphase a year ago, you would’ve bought about 105 shares. Today, that investment would be worth just under $4,000, a loss of roughly 60%.

Solar growth slowed sharply in 2025 as higher interest rates hurt home installations and oversupply built up in global markets. Analysts had already warned in late 2024 that Enphase’s growth was cooling, and investors that kept holding are down bad right now.

Nike (NKE)

Nike has long been one of those “set it and forget it” stocks. But 2025 has not been their year. In October 2024, Nike traded near $80 a share, but by October 2025, it had slipped to around $69.

That means a $10,000 investment would have dropped to about $8,600, a loss of roughly 14%.

This wasn’t about one big mistake. It was the result of several factors happening at once; Softer global spending, weaker China sales and rising tariff concerns that spooked investors. Nike is still profitable, but the market is being cautious with anything that could be impacted by uncertain tariffs.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Biotech stocks can soar or sink fast, and Sarepta is the perfect example of the latter. Its shares were around $120 in late 2024, fueled by optimism over its gene therapy pipeline. But by October 2025, the stock was hovering near $22. Ouch!

A $10,000 investment from a year ago would now be worth less than $1,900, a staggering an 82% loss.

Clinical trial results disappointed investors, and regulators raised new concerns about safety and efficacy. Once confidence in a biotech story cracks, the fall is brutal and quick.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton was the pandemic darling that couldn’t stay on the bike. The company’s stock crashed hard back in 2021, but stabilized recently and sat near $10 a share in late 2024. But by October 2025, it was down to about $7.60.

If you’d put $10,000 in last October, your investment would be worth about $7,600 today — a 24% loss.

The problem? People just aren’t buying connected fitness gear like they used to. Competition is fierce, and Peloton’s subscription model hasn’t offset slowing hardware sales.

Plug Power (PLUG)

The clean-energy theme wasn’t just rough for solar. Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power also took a beating. Its stock was around $6.80 in October 2024 but crashed to just $2.40 a year later.

That same $10,000 investment would be worth only about $3,530, which is a tough 65% loss.

Plug Power’s ambitious expansion plans ran into financial trouble. The company burned through cash faster than expected and issued new shares to raise money, diluting investors. Even as hydrogen gained attention in climate discussions, Plug couldn’t turn interest into profit.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian entered 2025 still seen as one of the most promising EV startups. Its shares traded near $20 in mid-October 2024 but had fallen to about $9.50 by the same time in 2025.

If you’d put in $10,000, it would now be worth around $4,750, a 52% drop.

Rivian continued to struggle with profitability, high production costs, and slower-than-expected sales growth. Add in renewed tariff tension between the U.S. and China and a tougher EV demand environment, and investors realized the path to long-term success was steeper than expected.

