News & Insights

Personal Finance

6 States Where You Need an Income of Less Than $40K To Be Considered Middle Class

October 23, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Virginia Anderson for GOBankingRates ->

What does it take to be a middle-class earner in America? The answer isn’t straightforward.

Differences in cost of living and income vary widely from one state to another, and those variances impact whether you’re part of the middle class or not. In other words, a $40,000 income in an expensive state like New York won’t buy you nearly as much as it might in rural Arkansas.

Discover More: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Check Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study examining household income across the U.S. We found six states where earning less than $40,000 puts you squarely in the middle-class category. 

Here’s a birds-eye view of the income and cost-of-living factors in the six states where you’re squarely in the middle class if your income falls below $40,000

1. Alabama

  • Median household income: $59,609
  • Lower end of middle-class income: $39,739
  • Higher end of middle-class income: $119,218
  • Groceries: 5.6% cheaper than the national average
  • Healthcare: 18.9% more expensive than the national average
  • Housing: 44.4% cheaper than the national average
  • Utilities: 1.2% more expensive than the national average
  • Transportation: 14.1% cheaper than the national average

Trending Now: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

2. Arkansas

  • Median household income: $56,335
  • Lower end of middle-class income: $37,556
  • Higher end of middle-class income: $112,670
  • Groceries: 7.3% cheaper than the national average
  • Healthcare: 7.9% cheaper than the national average
  • Housing: 50.2% cheaper than the national average
  • Utilities: 4.4% cheaper than the national average
  • Transportation: 18.4% cheaper than the national average

3. Louisiana

  • Median household income: $57,852 
  • Lower end of middle-class income: $38,568
  • Higher end of middle-class income: $115,704
  • Groceries: 7.3% cheaper than the national average
  • Healthcare: 13.2% more expensive than the national average
  • Housing: 35.1% cheaper than the national average
  • Utilities: 10.1% cheaper than the national average
  • Transportation: 8.2% more expensive than the national average

4. Mississippi

  • Median household income: $52,985
  • Lower end of middle-class income: $35,323
  • Higher end of middle-class income: $105,970
  • Groceries: 5.1% cheaper than the national average
  • Healthcare: 1.9% more expensive than the national average
  • Housing: 51.4% cheaper than the national average
  • Utilities: 2.9% cheaper than the national average
  • Transportation: 16.6% cheaper than the national average

5. New Mexico

  • Median household income: $58,722
  • Lower end of middle-class income: $39,148
  • Higher end of middle-class income: $117,444
  • Groceries: 6.7% cheaper than the national average
  • Healthcare: 17.4% cheaper than the national average
  • Housing: 15.7% cheaper than the national average
  • Utilities: 0.4% more expensive than the national average
  • Transportation: 15.4% cheaper than the national average

6. West Virginia

  • Median household income: $55,217
  • Lower end of middle-class income: $36,811
  • Higher end of middle-class income: $110,434
  • Groceries: 4.2% cheaper than the national average
  • Healthcare: 27% more expensive than the national average
  • Housing: 60.7% cheaper than the national average
  • Utilities: 14.1% cheaper than the national average
  • Transportation: 9.9% cheaper than the national average

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 States Where You Need an Income of Less Than $40K To Be Considered Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.