6 States Where You Need an Income of Less Than $40K To Be Considered Middle Class

What does it take to be a middle-class earner in America? The answer isn’t straightforward.

Differences in cost of living and income vary widely from one state to another, and those variances impact whether you’re part of the middle class or not. In other words, a $40,000 income in an expensive state like New York won’t buy you nearly as much as it might in rural Arkansas.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study examining household income across the U.S. We found six states where earning less than $40,000 puts you squarely in the middle-class category.

Here’s a birds-eye view of the income and cost-of-living factors in the six states where you’re squarely in the middle class if your income falls below $40,000.

1. Alabama

Median household income: $59,609

$59,609 Lower end of middle-class income: $39,739

$39,739 Higher end of middle-class income: $119,218

$119,218 Groceries: 5.6% cheaper than the national average

5.6% cheaper than the national average Healthcare: 18.9% more expensive than the national average

18.9% more expensive than the national average Housing: 44.4% cheaper than the national average

44.4% cheaper than the national average Utilities: 1.2% more expensive than the national average

1.2% more expensive than the national average Transportation: 14.1% cheaper than the national average

2. Arkansas

Median household income: $56,335

$56,335 Lower end of middle-class income: $37,556

$37,556 Higher end of middle-class income: $112,670

$112,670 Groceries: 7.3% cheaper than the national average

7.3% cheaper than the national average Healthcare: 7.9% cheaper than the national average

7.9% cheaper than the national average Housing: 50.2% cheaper than the national average

50.2% cheaper than the national average Utilities: 4.4% cheaper than the national average

Transportation: 18.4% cheaper than the national average

3. Louisiana

Median household income: $57,852

$57,852 Lower end of middle-class income: $38,568

$38,568 Higher end of middle-class income: $115,704

$115,704 Groceries: 7.3% cheaper than the national average

7.3% cheaper than the national average Healthcare: 13.2% more expensive than the national average

13.2% more expensive than the national average Housing: 35.1% cheaper than the national average

35.1% cheaper than the national average Utilities: 10.1% cheaper than the national average

10.1% cheaper than the national average Transportation: 8.2% more expensive than the national average

4. Mississippi

Median household income: $52,985

$52,985 Lower end of middle-class income: $35,323

$35,323 Higher end of middle-class income: $105,970

$105,970 Groceries: 5.1% cheaper than the national average

5.1% cheaper than the national average Healthcare: 1.9% more expensive than the national average

1.9% more expensive than the national average Housing: 51.4% cheaper than the national average

51.4% cheaper than the national average Utilities: 2.9% cheaper than the national average

2.9% cheaper than the national average Transportation: 16.6% cheaper than the national average

5. New Mexico

Median household income: $58,722

$58,722 Lower end of middle-class income: $39,148

$39,148 Higher end of middle-class income: $117,444

$117,444 Groceries: 6.7% cheaper than the national average

6.7% cheaper than the national average Healthcare: 17.4% cheaper than the national average

17.4% cheaper than the national average Housing: 15.7% cheaper than the national average

15.7% cheaper than the national average Utilities: 0.4% more expensive than the national average

0.4% more expensive than the national average Transportation: 15.4% cheaper than the national average

6. West Virginia

Median household income: $55,217

$55,217 Lower end of middle-class income: $36,811

$36,811 Higher end of middle-class income: $110,434

$110,434 Groceries: 4.2% cheaper than the national average

4.2% cheaper than the national average Healthcare: 27% more expensive than the national average

27% more expensive than the national average Housing: 60.7% cheaper than the national average

60.7% cheaper than the national average Utilities: 14.1% cheaper than the national average

14.1% cheaper than the national average Transportation: 9.9% cheaper than the national average

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 States Where You Need an Income of Less Than $40K To Be Considered Middle Class

