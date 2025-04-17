6 Signs You Have the Wrong Side Hustle — and Could Be Making More Money

Whether you’re delivering groceries, freelancing on the weekends, or starting your own small business, a side hustle can be a great way to supplement your income. But what if it’s actually costing you more than it’s giving back?

Recent labor data shows that the number of Americans with second jobs is at its highest level since 2019 — and before that, not seen since during the Great Recession. This surge signals a growing hustle culture, but that doesn’t mean every side gig is a good one.

If you’ve taken on a side gig and are wondering whether your extra work is really worth it, here are six signs it might be time to pivot.

Your Side Hustle Isn’t Paying Enough

You probably started your side hustle to make more money — so make sure it’s worth your time.

“If you’re putting in a lot of time but haven’t gotten much or any compensation, you might have the wrong side gig,” said Melanie Musson, a personal finance expert with InsuranceProviders.com.

And while it’s true that some side gigs do take time to become lucrative, Musson says if you’re not making the progress you expected, you might want to rethink it. Set clear goals, track your earnings, and don’t be afraid to cut your losses if it’s not adding up.

You Hate Your Side Hustle

Turns out, loving what you do — or even liking it — matters. Research shows that people who enjoy their work tend to be more motivated, productive and, ultimately, successful. That applies to side gigs, too.

“If you hate your side gig, you probably picked the wrong one. Generally speaking, it’s best not to devote your time to something you hate,” Musson said.

If you’re going to put in the extra hours, make sure it’s both profitable and at least somewhat enjoyable.

Your Side Hustle Is Affecting Your Health

As the saying goes, health is wealth. Chronic stress due to deadlines, late nights, or long weekends can spell trouble for your mental and physical health. That means even a financially profitable side hustle can be a bad fit if it negatively impacts your health.

“If your life is filling with stress from your side gig, it might not be the right one,” Musson said. “If it adds to your stress, you need to seriously consider if it’s a good idea to continue.”

Your Side Hustle Is Affecting Your Full-Time Job

There’s a reason it’s called your full-time job: it should command 100% of your focus and energy during work hours. The point of a side hustle is to add to your current income, not jeopardize it.

If you’re constantly thinking about your side hustle or answering emails or taking calls for it during your regular job, it could harm your relationships with your colleagues and supervisors. That can only lead to trouble. Make sure your hustle stays in its lane — ideally outside of your 9-to-5. Call it work-work balance.

Your Side Hustle Is Leading to Burnout

Filling your non-work hours with work similar to your full-time job can be a blessing, if you enjoy your career. But if you relish leaving your work at the office, a side gig doing the same thing can quickly lead to burnout.

“If you love your full-time job as a graphic designer, freelancing can help you expand your portfolio and professional network,” said Erika Kullberg, an attorney, personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com. “On the other hand, if you need a break from your full-time career, which is very reasonable, you may find dog walking helps you get some exercise and friendly dog cuddles.”

Kullberg notes that a walk outdoors could actually help you avoid burnout and earn some extra cash. Choose a side gig that adds variety to your life, not more of the same stress.

Your Side Hustle Doesn’t Leverage Your Skill Set

If you’re good at something, it’s more likely that you’ll be able to make money from it, so ideally you would find a side hustle that takes advantage of your skill set. If it doesn’t, you might want to reconsider.

“Personally, I love a side hustle that leverages your most valuable skills so you can charge a good amount and make all that extra work really worth your time,” Kullberg said.

Think about what you’re naturally good at, whether it’s tutoring, photography, or project management, and see if you can come up with ways to monetize that skill.

