6 Side Hustles To Do Now That School Is Back in Session

Now that school is back in session, many students, teachers and parents are working a different schedule. That new schedule means there are more side hustle opportunities that can help you earn some extra cash. If you have some spare time, consider putting your talents to work and picking up one of the below side hustles.

Tutoring

As kids start back to school, many can benefit from tutoring sessions and TutorCruncher reported that private tutors charge between $25 and $80 per hour, on average. Consider offering up your skills as a tutor in a subject that you know well, such as English, math or history. Decide the age ranges that you want to work with and create a resume highlighting your educational background and the skills that qualify you to tutor students.

You can find tutoring jobs on websites like Care.com and Tutor.com, but don’t underestimate the power of networking. Share that you’re offering tutoring services with friends and family and reach out to teachers and local after school programs with details on your services. As you get tutoring gigs, be sure to ask students’ parents to refer you to the parents of other students who may also be looking for a tutor.

Babysitting

As parents try to juggle school schedules with work schedules, many families need to rely on babysitters to help with getting kids on and off the bus, picking them up from afterschool activities or caring for them until parents get home from work in the afternoon. You may be able to easily pick up some babysitting work through word of mouth, advertising in your community or by making a profile on websites like Care.com or Sittercity.

According to Care.com data, babysitting rates average $18.94 per hour nationally, though the rates vary by location, with areas like Seattle, Washington averaging as much as $24.73 per hour. Even babysitting just a few hours a week can quickly add up.

Pet Sitting

With parents and kids out of the home more, you may find new opportunities for pet sitting while school is in session. Families may need a dog walker to drop in midday or you might find families who need a pet sitter to stay overnight while they’re traveling to kids’ away sports competitions.

Pet sitting rates range considerably depending on the type of service you offer and your location. Trusted Housesitters reported that, based on research, a drop-in pet sitting visit costs about $35 for 30 minutes, while dog walking costs about $25 for a 30-minute walk. Other factors like a pet’s special needs and the number of pets you’ll be caring for can also impact your rates.

To get started, you can set up a profile on sites like Care.com, Trusted Housesitters or Rover. You might also post flyers at local veterinary offices to spread the word about your services.

Test Proctoring

Colleges, universities and other educational institutions regularly need test proctors to oversee test-takers. These gigs typically last a few hours and often take place on weekends. To qualify, you’ll usually need at least a high school diploma and will need to be able to follow specific procedures.

You can get started by contacting local colleges to see if they hire test proctors directly. Some do, while others may work with proctoring networks like the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The NCTA offers a proctor certification that can demonstrate your credibility to educational institutions. According to the Economic Research Institute, test proctors earn an average of $21 per hour.

Substitute Teaching

You may also be able to substitute teach in your local schools. The requirements to substitute teach vary by both state and school district. Some areas require a high school diploma, while certain states or districts may require you to have a bachelor’s degree. Additionally, you’ll likely need to pass background checks to qualify. Once you’re registered with your district, you may be called in for single-day or longer substituting work.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the 2023 mean hourly wage for substitutes was $20.95, while the mean annual wage was $43,570.

Teaching Lessons

You may also be able to offer private lessons to students after school or on weekends. For example, if you’re a skilled artist or musician, you can offer art or music lessons to students. Through these one-on-one lessons, students can receive more personalized instruction than they might get from lessons offered at their school. As an added bonus, you’ll get to spend time teaching about a subject that you enjoy while seeing your students learn and develop their own skills.

Lesson rates will vary depending on your location and the type of lesson you’re offering. If you have advanced training, such as a higher education degree, you may be able to ask higher rates.

