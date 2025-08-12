6 Side Gigs To Earn Extra Cash in 2026 That Won’t Burn You Out

With costs of living holding at frustratingly persistent highs in many areas, consumers may be looking for ways to bring in extra cash in the coming year without having to take on a second job. Side gigs can be a great way to add income, but only when they don’t wear you out so that you can enjoy the life you’re funding.

Here are some side gigs that can bring in extra cash, but won’t burn you out, so long as you are thoughtful in how you go about them.

Renting Out a Room or Storage Space

You may not be in a position to rent a formal space through Airbnb, but taking in a roommate can be a great way to add income with low lift — though you might need to set strong boundaries around how much contact you want to have with your roommate.

Additionally, there are now apps and platforms that allow you to rent more than just a room: Storage spaces, garages, parking spots, swimming pools and more.

Teaching on Skillshare or Udemy

If you’ve got a head full of knowledge but no one to share it with, consider turning your burning passion or college degree into an online course that you can offer through a platform like Skillshare or Udemy. While there may be a little bit of up front work to do planning and executing the class, that could be the bulk of the work. Most of these courses are asynchronous and self-paced, allowing you to potentially bring in passive income without a whole lot of work after the fact.

Remote Tutoring

If creating a class feels above your paygrade, but you’re especially good at a subject that students often struggle in, from math to world history, you can also offer your services remotely through tutoring sites, or through freelance-for-hire sites like Fiverr. Be sure to set realistic hours, however, and draw boundaries around what you’ll offer so you’re not overdoing it.

Delivery with Schedule Control

The era of freelance delivery has been upon us for some time, but now you can work it into your life in ways that supports your own goals and life. Shop for others when you’re already planning to shop for yourself or family members. If you commute in rush hour traffic, do some meal pick-ups and deliveries locally to wait out the jams. There are creative ways to add this kind of income producing service into your life without adding stress.

Pet Sitting or Dog Walking

If you feel like you spend too much time stuck indoors or behind a desk, dog walking and pet sitting can be a great way to get outside and add exercise into your life, or potentially travel to new places.

Notary Services

The best side gigs to get are those that offer a service people will always need. A notary public signs official documents across a wide gamut, from wedding licenses to legal documents. For very little overhead, you could create a mobile notary service or even use a coworking space or home office to offer this essential service without a huge cost to your spirit or energy.

To add a side gig that won’t burn you out, look realistically at your skills, your available hours and the income you want to make.

