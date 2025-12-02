6 Secret Indulgences Only the Rich Can Afford

When we picture the lives of rich people, we might think of yachts, private jets, exclusive parties and personal chefs. But behind closed doors, the rich enjoy perks most people don’t even know exist.

Here’s a list of indulgences only the rich can afford.

1. Invitation-Only Clubs

For the rich, exclusive clubs are less about cocktails and more about access to power, influence and even more money.

Membership at Zero Bond in New York starts around $5,000, with annual dues in the thousands. Membership at Core Club is said to reach six figures for families, according to Wallpaper and The New York Post. Gaining access usually requires personal references and approval from board members after applying. Inside, members network, drink and close business deals far from public view.

2. Luxury Gym Access

A $40,000-a-year membership at Equinox’s “Optimize” tier buys more than spotless floors and eucalyptus towels. Members can also enjoy privacy and status. But that’s not all the perks.

The person stretching or deadlifting beside you might be a VC or a CEO. Just like exclusive clubs, the gym can be an opportunity to network with other high-net-worth individuals for the rich.

3. Private Islands

Few things signal power like owning an island. The best ones don’t appear on public listings, and they’re traded quietly, through brokers like Private Islands Inc. and whispers.

When you buy an island, you’re not just buying property. You’re buying privacy, control and the ability to decide who gets to step on your land. No neighbors, no paparazzi, no noise.

For the ultra-rich, privacy isn’t a luxury. It’s a shield. An island offers the kind of seclusion no gated community can.

4. Personalized Everything

When money’s unlimited, everything becomes customizable. Ultra-wealthy clients commission couture pieces, bespoke fragrances and watches designed for one wrist only.

Even health care gets personalized. Clinics like Clinique La Prairie in Switzerland and Human Longevity in the Bay Area offer DNA-based longevity programs that can run into the tens of thousands a week. Patients get one-on-one medical teams and early access to procedures that won’t reach the public for years.

5. Private Collectibles

Ultra-rare cars, vintage wines and fine art often trade behind closed doors. Invitation-only events at Sotheby’s or Christie’s can move millions. According to data from Artnet, fine art auctions totaled more than $14 billion globally in 2023.

Collectibles can be more than a hobby, it can be a financial strategy. They can also help the rich reduce their tax bill. A rare painting can be donated for a deduction, used as collateral for a loan or stored in a vault until the market peaks its value.

6. First Access to Breakthroughs

When new medical treatments or frontier tech hit the world, the ultra-rich are first in line. Think Katie Perry boarding suborbital flight with Blue Origin years before commercial passengers have access.

Others check into clinics like Clinique La Prairie for anti-aging therapies that cost tens of thousands of dollars and aren’t widely available. The rich can be invited to private screenings and gallery previews before the doors open, and they get early access to prototypes of mixed-reality headsets and other bleeding-edge tech.

While the rest of the world waits, they’re already living a few steps ahead.

Why It Matters

Luxury has shifted. It’s less about Lamborghinis and more about privacy, access and control. What makes these indulgences powerful isn’t just the price, it’s how few people even know they exist, and why they’re so important to the rich.

