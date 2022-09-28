6 Restaurants Where a Tasty Dinner Costs $15 or Less

Inflation has hit Americans hard. From July 2021 to July 2022, prices rose 8.5%. Prices for food at home are up 13.1%, gasoline prices up 44%, and new cars 11.7%. The cost for eating out has also increased in the past year, up 8.9% for restaurants.

Sure, you can get a meal at a fast food restaurant for under $15, but how about your traditional sit-down restaurant? The key is to understand how restaurants charge. They will often lower prices of certain foods to lure you in. The hope is that you will purchase alcohol, other beverages, extra sides, and other higher profit margin dishes. If you are able to avoid those items, you stand a better chance of keeping your final bill more reasonable.

New: Card with huge $300 bonus hits market

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Here are six restaurants where you can get a tasty dinner for under $15. Restaurants along the coasts and in urban cities will typically be more expensive than those in the Midwest or rural areas. The prices listed here are for Los Angeles, so if you live in an area with a lower cost of living, prices may be even cheaper. These prices also don't take into account tax or tips.

1. Applebees

With close to 2,000 locations nationwide, Applebees has been a popular choice for many families. Currently, it's offering Endless Boneless Wings for just $12.99. This offer is good for dine-in only and for a limited time.

2. Olive Garden

Currently in Los Angeles, Olive Garden is offering its "Create Your Own Pasta" meal for $13.99. Its popular "Soup and Salad and Breadsticks" is $12.99. Trying to feed a family? The Olive Garden's family style meals that feed four to six (Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna, etc.) is around $70. Dividing that five or six ways will cost each person under $15.

3. Red Lobster

Red Lobster offers daily specials that will fit your budget. For Friday, it offers the "Fish Fry Friday," which consists of hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and one side for $14.99.

4. P.F. Chang's

Offering Asian fusion cuisine, P.F. Chang's meals on average range from $10 to $40. In Los Angeles, you can get its famous Chicken or Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps for $15.50. Going with a large group? The family meal for six costs $90, equaling out to $15 per person.

5. IHOP

Originally called the International House of Pancakes, IHOP now serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can purchase the "Create Your Own Pancake (Crepe, French Toast, or Belgian Waffle) Combo" for $13.99. Omelets range from $12.59 to $15.99, and entrees such as Sirloin Steak or Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Strips and Fries range in cost from $12.99 to $15.99. The majority of IHOP's meals are under $16.

6. Denny's

Denny's is another national chain known for its inexpensive food. Its Bourbon Bacon Burger costs $11.99, its Plate Lickin' Chicken Fried Chicken is $12.69, and its Southwest Benny Breakfast is $10.89. The majority of the diner's menu items go for under $15, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

Don't forget to look for your local mom-and-pop restaurant, which may also have some inexpensive deals. Where you live will make a big difference and you may have a favorite hole-in-the-wall that offers great food at bargain prices. With food prices increasing, looking for good places to eat at inexpensive prices has become harder. These six chain restaurants offer great meals under $15 that won't break your budget.

The Ascent’s best credit cards

We’ve vetted the most popular offers to land on the select picks that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These best-in-class picks pack in rich perks, such as big sign-up bonuses, long 0% intro APR offers, and robust rewards. Get started today with The Ascent’s best credit cards.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.