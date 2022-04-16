6 Reasons to Join the Free IKEA Rewards Program

If you live near IKEA and shop there often, you may want to join the brand's rewards program. It's free to join, and you'll be able to utilize several perks that could make your shopping experience better. Find out why joining IKEA's rewards program is a good idea.

IKEA is an affordable Swedish furniture and home furnishings store. You may spend a few hours assembling the furniture you buy, but you can score some great deals while making your home look better. The popular retailer has over 50 stores throughout the United States.

Unlike club stores, anyone can shop at IKEA, and no membership is required to visit. However, you can join the company's free rewards program, called IKEA Family. You can sign up quickly online or the next time you're in the store.

Should you join? Here are some of the benefits you can expect by becoming a member:

Free hot drink

As an IKEA Family member, you'll be entitled to a free hot drink every time you visit the store. Don't skip signing up for a membership if you want to sip on a complimentary coffee or tea while shopping.

90-day price protection on product purchases

You can also enjoy price protection on product purchases. Ensure that you scan your IKEA Family card when you go through the checkout line. Doing this will activate the 90-day price protection benefit.

If the item you purchased goes on sale within 90 days of your purchase, bring in your receipt and IKEA will refund the price difference.

Get a birthday gift

Members also get a birthday gift. While IKEA doesn't specify what gift you'll get, you might get a coupon for a free in-store purchase or a free food item from the in-store restaurant. Your birthday gift is valid during your birthday month.

Discounts on select products

Who doesn't love a discount? You can keep more money in your bank account by taking advantage of deals. As an IKEA Family member, you will get discounted pricing on select products. While shopping, look for blue "IKEA Family" markers on select products.

An extra thirty minutes of playtime for kids

IKEA has a free supervised play area for kids called Småland. While these play areas may be temporarily closed amid the pandemic, your IKEA Family membership will gain you extra time when your local Småland is open and not at full capacity.

Customers can get one hour of free childcare. If you're an IKEA Family member, you'll get an extra 30 minutes -- giving you 1 hour and 30 minutes of kid-free shopping. This is a valuable perk for busy parents.

Free workshops and events

Don't miss IKEA's workshops and events.These programs can help you improve your skills and knowledge as you make improvements to your home. Workshops and events are free to IKEA Family members.

Don't miss out on these free benefits. It costs $0 to join the IKEA Family program.

Pay with a credit card to earn rewards

Instead of using cash at the register, consider using a credit card so you can earn rewards on your spending. If you shop at IKEA frequently, the IKEA® Visa® Credit Card earns up to 5% in rewards.

If you're not an IKEA loyalist, cash back rewards credit cards may work better for your spending habits.

Are you looking for other ways to save money or take advantage of freebies and perks in your everyday life? Review our personal finance resources to learn more.

