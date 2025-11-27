6 Questions You Must Ask Yourself Before a Big Purchase

Most shoppers are familiar with buyer’s remorse — that feeling of regret after making a purchase. It can be even more intense after buying something that cost a lot of money.

“Before making any big purchase — whether that’s a car, home renovation or luxury trip — there are a few key questions worth asking yourself,” said Filip Telibasa, CFP, owner and planner at Benzina Wealth. “These aren’t about guilt-tripping, they’re about clarity.”

Check Out: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Learn More: 8 Frugal Habits Americans Are Ridiculed for — and Why You Shouldn’t Care

Here are six expert-backed questions to ask yourself before a big purchase.

1. Do I Need This?

Marguerita Cheng, CFP, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, said one key question to ask yourself before making a big purchase is whether the item is a true need or simply a want. In fact, Cheng said she learned the hard way that she needed a new smartphone.

“I went to Germany to visit my sister and I ran the Berlin Marathon,” Cheng said. “I completed the marathon, but my phone died. I had to run back to the hotel, power up and run back to get my sister. Lots of time on my feet. I needed a new phone.”

Read More: 9 Downsizing Tips for the Middle Class To Save on Monthly Expenses

2. Does This Align With My Core Values and Beliefs?

According to Telibasa, the easiest way to spot buyer’s remorse before it happens is to measure the purchase against what truly matters to you.

“For example, if one of your core values is freedom or flexibility, locking yourself into a large car payment may quietly work against that,” Telibasa said. “On the other hand, if travel or experiences are high on your list, investing in a trip that creates lifelong memories may fit beautifully. When your spending is aligned with your values, it rarely feels like a mistake.”

3. Can I Afford It Without Debt?

“Check your budget and cash flow first,” said Christopher Stroup, founder and president of Silicon Beach Financial.

“For entrepreneurs, consider both personal and business liquidity,” Stroup said. “Financing a purchase with high-interest debt can erode future flexibility. If it stretches your resources, explore saving in advance or phased payments instead.”

4. How Will This Impact My Long-Term Goals?

Stroup noted that every major purchase should support your broader financial plan. Ask whether it strengthens your business growth, investment strategy or personal savings.

A purchase that conflicts with long-term objectives, even if tempting, can compromise financial independence or retirement readiness, Stroup explained.

5. Am I Making an Emotional Decision?

Doubt often signals impulsive behavior, according to Stroup.

“Pause and reflect: is this purchase driven by need, status or pressure? Consulting a trusted advisor or mentor can provide perspective and prevent decisions that might feel satisfying now but costly later,” Stroup said.

6. Are There Smarter Alternatives or Timing Strategies?

Lastly, ask yourself whether there are alternatives.

“Sometimes waiting, negotiating or considering used or subscription-based options can reduce costs without sacrificing value,” Stroup said. “Entrepreneurs and professionals should weigh opportunity costs like what else could these funds accomplish if invested or saved.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Questions You Must Ask Yourself Before a Big Purchase

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.