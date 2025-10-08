6 Quarters You Need To Hold On To — One Could Be Worth $8,500

Coins with a currency value of 25 cents have been around about as long as the country itself, with the first 25-cent pieces appearing around 1796, according to the JM Bullion website. On a mass scale, coins now referred to as quarters have been produced since the 1830s.

Explore More: Do You Have a $2K Quarter? Look Closely Before You Spend This 2004 Coin

Up Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

If you’re lucky enough to stumble across one of the oldest specimens, you could find yourself richer by a quarter-million dollars or more. That’s the value placed on an 1832 “Capped Bust” quarter that contains an overdate error. However, you’re much more likely to find a 20th century Washington quarter, which was first produced in 1932. These coins were mainly composed of silver until 1964, when the U.S. Mint switched to a mostly copper quarter.

Some of the older silver coins can fetch a very high price. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, a 1932 version sold for more than $143,000. It was graded MS-66, according to CoinValueChecker, which is one of the highest grades given to coins (grades go from 1 for those in the poorest condition to 70 for those in pristine condition).

Here’s a look at six quarters still in circulation that you need to hold on to. Prices and details are from a recent CoinValueChecker blog. Keep in mind that the highest values typically go to coins in the best condition.

1950-D/S Washington Quarter

Potential value: $220

The early Washington quarters were minted in Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco, and the 1950 “D/S” version means the Denver (D) mintmark was mistakenly punched over the San Francisco (S) mintmark. About 20,000 of these coins are believed to still be around. Those graded at 55 are worth about $220 on the collector’s market.

Find Out: 8 Rare Coins Worth Thousands That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

1950-S/D Washington Quarter: $325

Potential value: $325

Here’s another error coin with overpunched mintmarks, except in this case, the “S” is over the “D.” A “standard” 1950 San Francisco quarter in circulated condition is worth $6 or $7, but coins that grade at 55 and are considered “about uncirculated” can command around $325.

1932-S Washington Quarter: $360

Potential value: $360

As CoinValueChecker noted, a 1932 quarter struck in San Francisco had the lowest mintage of any Washington quarter, with only about 408,000 coins being struck. About 40,000 or so are believed to be around today. Specimens with the highest grades are worth $360.

1934 Washington Quarter, Double Die Obverse: $440

Potential value: $440

A “double die obverse” means a double image is produced after a coin has to be struck twice, according to CoinValueChecker. An error that occurs on the die with the obverse image is called a “double die obverse,” or DDO. A highly graded specimen can fetch about $440.

1932-D Washington Quarter: $525

Potential value: $525

Versions of this quarter graded in the very worst condition can command as much as $225 — which is more than you’ll get for specimens in slightly better condition. To get as much as $525, however, you need one graded at 55 or higher.

1943 Washington Quarter, Double Die Obverse: $8,500

Potential value: $8,500

The doubling error here is “prominent enough to be seen without needing a microscope or loupe,” according to CoinValueChecker. The best places to look for the error are on the motto “In God We Trust”, the “Lib” of “Liberty”, and the date. Even the lowest graded specimens are worth about $135, while one graded “about uncirculated” at 58+ is valued at $8,500.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Quarters You Need To Hold On To — One Could Be Worth $8,500

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.