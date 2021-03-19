6 Popular Types Of Kitchen Layouts

Your kitchen’s layout, a harmonious arrangement of countertops, appliances and storage spaces, is the decisive factor behind its success. Kitchens come in every shape and size, but it’s a well-balanced layout that ensures yours can be as functional as it is beautiful. If you’re in the process of learning how to renovate your kitchen, buying a house or doing your own research, here are six well-known layouts.

Kitchen Layout Design Considerations

A kitchen layout serves as an ideal guideline that helps ensure ease of use and functionality. As you consider the following layouts, think about how you live in your kitchen space.

“When designing a kitchen layout, it’s important to consider your lifestyle,” explains senior interior designer at Spacejoy, Sarah Nelson. “If you love to cook and entertain, considering a large island or a peninsula layout can help you accommodate your guests better. On the other hand, a smaller home might benefit from a galley kitchen as it’s closed from the rest of the house and can be helpful for hiding messes.”

The Work Triangle Helps Optimize a Kitchen Layout

Getting the layout right can make or break your overall kitchen experience. The work triangle is a helpful conceptual tool that can help you optimize a kitchen layout.

First devised in the 1940s, the work triangle measures a residential kitchen’s efficiency. Also known as the golden triangle, the work triangle plots a clear path between the stovetop, the kitchen sink and the fridge. These are the three major work areas in a kitchen and the foundations of a kitchen layout.

The principles of the kitchen work triangle state the following:

The length of each triangle leg must be between four and nine feet

The combined length of the three legs must be between 13 and 26 feet

No appliances or cabinets should intersect any of the legs of the work triangle

No major traffic patterns should cross the triangle

Not all kitchen layouts can perfectly fit a work triangle. Nonetheless, the kitchen work triangle principles are adapted to fit the space and arrangement of the kitchen’s pillars. These popular kitchen layouts have elements of the work triangle in their setup.

One-Wall Kitchen Layout

Best for: Studio apartments and lofts

Formerly known as the “Pullman kitchen,” the one-wall kitchen layout features cabinets and appliances located against a single wall. For small homes, like studio apartments and lofts, the one-wall layout keeps everything within easy reach. Note, however, that this kitchen layout does not use the work triangle. Instead, components are organized by working area to make the space flow more intentionally.

Vertical space is most important in this kitchen layout. Shelves and overhead cabinets allow for maximum use of space for storage and organization. When available space permits, the one-wall kitchen layout can be expanded with help from other items. A mobile kitchen island or a kitchen cart, for example, can offer extra work and serving space.

Galley Kitchen Layout

Best for: Small kitchens and snug spaces

Also known as corridor kitchens, the galley layout is a lean and efficient option for small kitchens and snug spaces. Two walls facing each other characterize this kitchen layout.

A galley kitchen lets you make optimal use of small spaces. Very often, there are no troublesome corner cabinets to configure, though that’s not always the case. When working with a galley kitchen layout, consider keeping the work areas on one of the walls, not both. This arrangement will help avoid traffic through the work triangle and prevent injuries or accidents.

L-Shaped Kitchen Layout

Best for: Medium to small kitchens, or open-space kitchens combined with the dining room

The L-shaped kitchen layout is streamlined and dynamic. It features units built on two sides of a corner and plenty of work surfaces. While the work triangle won’t fit perfectly in this scenario, it’s advised that the legs of the “L” be around 12 to 15 feet to maximize the space.

An L-shaped kitchen layout offers plenty of versatility. Larger kitchens can often fit an island, instantly transforming the space’s look and feel. Still, the “L” corner in traditional designs can be a troubling point where storage space can be wasted. The use of pull-outs for the corner can maximize functionality and space.

U-Shaped Kitchen Layout

Best for: Small kitchen spaces separate from the dining room and living room

A U-shaped kitchen layout wraps around three walls, defining the cooking zone and dividing the kitchen from the rest of the house. Also known as horseshoe kitchen layouts, U-shaped kitchens provide plenty of storage space, allow for great workflow and let multiple users navigate the kitchen together.

This kitchen layout creates the perfect opportunity for setting an uninterrupted work triangle to make the best use of space. Still, two corners can make for two sets of pinch points. Pull-outs and carousels ensure no corner space is wasted and give users the chance to get to hard-to-reach spaces.

In smaller areas, the U-shaped layout can also create a closed-in feel. Open shelving rather than wall units can give the appearance of more open and larger space.

Island Kitchen Layout

Best for: Larger kitchens, with an emphasis on entertaining and socializing

One of the most sought-after kitchen layouts is the island layout. An adaptable solution, the island can be the main prep surface in the kitchen, a cooking center or a washing center—or both. Kitchen islands are astonishingly functional.

Because of its central location, the island serves as a traffic controller to maintain a natural flow in the kitchen area. For exceptionally open spaces and a large kitchen, a double island layout can stir up the traditional kitchen setting. A double island layout allows for socializing while creating a functional design that provides a separate entertaining and cooking area.

Moveable islands can also transform a one-wall kitchen into a galley style and an L-shaped layout into a horseshoe or U-shaped configuration. Moveable islands let users change the kitchen layout as needed.

Peninsula Kitchen Layout

Best for: Medium to large kitchens that incorporate a breakfast nook or bar space

A peninsula kitchen is a U-shaped kitchen layout with a connected island. Some people call this a G-shaped design because of the shape the attached island creates. Peninsulas offer a similar traffic pattern to island kitchens but provide more leeway and workspace within reach. This is a great solution where space doesn’t support an independent island.

The peninsula space is perfect for eating and assisting with meal preparation while someone else is cooking. It is an excellent solution for enclosed kitchens that want to replicate an open-space look and feel without tearing down walls.

The Bottom Line

Identifying the right kitchen layout for your space is the most crucial factor in ensuring a practical kitchen area that’s safe and comfortable for the entire family. Whether you have a small or large space, the right layout will help you get the most out of the space.

The right kitchen layout will leave plenty of room for storage, organizing kitchen gadgets and leave enough space for cooking without feeling cramped.

