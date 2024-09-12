Estate planning is important for managing and distributing assets, especially for veterans who have unique benefits like pensions, VA benefits and healthcare coverage to consider. Veterans can access free estate planning services, including wills, through various organizations, so they don’t have to handle this task alone or pay for professional help.

The Importance of Estate Planning for Veterans

For veterans, estate planning goes beyond the standard considerations of assets and beneficiaries. Veterans often have unique benefits not available to people who haven't served. These include military pensions, VA healthcare, disability benefits and insurance programs, all of which need to be accounted for in their estate plan. Without a proper estate plan, veterans risk leaving behind a complicated financial situation for their loved ones that may lead to beneficiaries failing to make best use of available veteran-specific benefits.

An estate plan allows veterans to specify how their assets, including specialized benefits, will be distributed. This helps family members and beneficiaries receive pensions, disability benefits and healthcare entitlements. It also covers long-term care and burial benefits available to veterans through the VA.

Estate planning for veterans can help minimize the tax burden on their heirs by accounting for military pensions and retirement plans, which may be subject to state and federal taxes.

Veterans should use available resources to create an estate plan, especially if cost is a concern. Several organizations offer free estate planning services for veterans, helping them set up the tools needed to carry out their wishes.

6 Places That Offer Free Estate Planning for Veterans

Several organizations and programs are dedicated to providing veterans with access to free estate planning services. Here are six common ones to consider:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA): The VA provides various forms of support for veterans, including access to free legal services in some cases. While the VA doesn't directly offer estate planning, they partner with other organizations to help many veterans create wills, advance directives and other legal documents. Veterans can inquire through their local VA office to find out what resources are available to them. Military Pro Bono Project: This organization connects active-duty servicemembers and veterans with volunteer attorneys who provide free legal services, including estate planning. Through this program, veterans can receive assistance with drafting wills, setting up trusts and other estate planning needs. The program is a valuable resource for veterans who may not have access to affordable legal services. American Bar Association Military and Veterans Legal Center: The American Bar Association (ABA) offers free legal services to veterans including access to attorneys who can help create wills and powers of attorney. The ABA partners with local legal aid organizations to ensure veterans receive the assistance they need. National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP): NVLSP provides free legal assistance to veterans and their families, focusing on ensuring veterans receive the full range of benefits they are entitled to. Veterans Justice Project NYC: The Veterans Justice Project is a part of Legal Services NYC that provides free legal services to veterans, including estate planning and wills. This organization helps veterans navigate complex legal issues, including planning for their financial future and ensuring their benefits are properly transferred to their heirs. Stateside Legal: Stateside Legal is a national organization offering free legal services to low-income veterans and their families. They provide resources and access to attorneys who can assist veterans with estate planning, including wills, powers of attorney and trusts. Stateside Legal focuses on helping veterans access the legal services they need without the financial burden.

Online Resources for Creating a Free Will

In addition to in-person legal assistance, there are several online platforms that offer veterans the ability to create a free will. Here are six to consider:

Cake Online Wills: Cake provides an easy-to-use platform where veterans can create a free will online. Their services guide veterans through the process of outlining their wishes, including designating beneficiaries and appointing guardians for minor children. Cake's platform is user-friendly and allows veterans to create a legally valid will in a short amount of time. FreeWill: FreeWill is an online platform that allows veterans to create a free, legally binding will from the comfort of their home. FreeWill's services are designed to be simple and accessible, guiding users through the process of estate planning step-by-step. Veterans can use this service to create their wills at no cost and ensure their final wishes are clearly documented. Law Depot: Law Depot offers a free online tool to create wills and powers of attorney. The platform uses templates that are available in English and Spanish. Do Your Own Will: Do Your Own Will is a free online resource that helps veterans and others create wills quickly and efficiently. The platform offers customizable templates and walks users through the process of designating beneficiaries, appointing executors and outlining final wishes. Users can download and print their completed wills for legal execution. Fabric: Fabric is another online platform that offers free will creation. The site is designed to simplify the estate planning process, allowing veterans to create a will in just a few minutes. Fabric also offers additional resources, such as life insurance, making it a comprehensive tool for veterans planning their financial future. Beneficiary Financial Counseling Service: Veterans who are enrolled in VA's Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (SGLI) can create online wills with the help of a third-party financial advice service available through VA. SGLI members also have access to guidance on estate planning and the steps required to ensure their life insurance beneficiaries receive their benefits without delay through this service.

Bottom Line

Estate plans manage and distribute benefits to family members and heirs. Military veterans should create an estate plan to manage benefits such as pensions, VA benefits, and healthcare coverage, which typically are not part of traditional estate planning. Veterans should also account for benefits like long-term care and burial services offered through the VA, as well as tax implications at state and federal levels.

Tips for Estate Planning

