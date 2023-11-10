6 New Kroger Items Worth Buying This Fall

Kroger is rolling out several new items this fall that are worth adding to your shopping cart. These store-brand foods embrace the flavors of the season and are well-priced for the consumer on a budget.

Here’s a look at the new Kroger items worth buying this fall.

Kroger French Onion Angus Burger Pan Sliders

These frozen sliders feature a cooked Angus burger topped with French Onion sauce and melted Swiss cheese. They make for a great snack, quick dinner or tasty starter.

Kroger 6-Cheese & Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

This soft pull-apart bread is topped with six cheeses, garlic and seasonings.

Kroger Jalapeno Cornbread Stuffing Mix

This spicy take on the classic Thanksgiving side dish can be prepared in only five minutes — just add butter and water to the flavorful mix.

Private Selection Birria Cooking Sauce

This new addition to the Private Selection line of simmer sauces is tangy, savory and spicy.

Private Selection Asiago Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

Kroger has introduced three new Private Selection seasoning blends this fall. In addition to the Asiago Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend, Kroger has released a Jalapeno Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend and an Elote Street Corn Seasoning Blend.

Private Selection Thin Crust Hot Honey Pepperoni & Feta Pizza

This new item is elevating the typical frozen pizza. It features an artisan stone-fired crust and flavor-packed toppings.

