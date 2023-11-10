6 New Kroger Items Worth Buying This Fall

Kroger is rolling out several new items this fall that are worth adding to your shopping cart. These store-brand foods embrace the flavors of the season and are well-priced for the consumer on a budget.
Discover: 5 Dollar Tree Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases
Here’s a look at the new Kroger items worth buying this fall.
Also see the best new items coming to Dollar Tree this fall.
Kroger French Onion Angus Burger Pan Sliders
- Price: $9.49 for 6
These frozen sliders feature a cooked Angus burger topped with French Onion sauce and melted Swiss cheese. They make for a great snack, quick dinner or tasty starter.
Online Lessons: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon and Here’s What I Learned
Discover: 6 Walmart Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints
Kroger 6-Cheese & Garlic Pull-Apart Bread
- Price: $9.49 for 2 loaves
This soft pull-apart bread is topped with six cheeses, garlic and seasonings.
Check Out: 7 Best New Costco Products That Are Worth Every Penny
Kroger Jalapeno Cornbread Stuffing Mix
- Price: $1.25 for 6 ounces
This spicy take on the classic Thanksgiving side dish can be prepared in only five minutes — just add butter and water to the flavorful mix.
Private Selection Birria Cooking Sauce
- Price: $3.79 for 14 ounces
This new addition to the Private Selection line of simmer sauces is tangy, savory and spicy.
Private Selection Asiago Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend
- Price: $4.99 for 2.4 ounces
Kroger has introduced three new Private Selection seasoning blends this fall. In addition to the Asiago Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend, Kroger has released a Jalapeno Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend and an Elote Street Corn Seasoning Blend.
Private Selection Thin Crust Hot Honey Pepperoni & Feta Pizza
- Price: $7.99
This new item is elevating the typical frozen pizza. It features an artisan stone-fired crust and flavor-packed toppings.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Signs You Will Be Able To Live on Your Social Security Check
- 10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- Experts Share the 6 Best Money Moves To Make Before Retiring
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 New Kroger Items Worth Buying This Fall
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.