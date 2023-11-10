News & Insights

Personal Finance

6 New Kroger Items Worth Buying This Fall

November 10, 2023 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Kroger is rolling out several new items this fall that are worth adding to your shopping cart. These store-brand foods embrace the flavors of the season and are well-priced for the consumer on a budget.

Discover: 5 Dollar Tree Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Here’s a look at the new Kroger items worth buying this fall.

Also see the best new items coming to Dollar Tree this fall.

Kroger French Onion Angus Burger Pan Sliders

Kroger French Onion Angus Burger Pan Sliders

These frozen sliders feature a cooked Angus burger topped with French Onion sauce and melted Swiss cheese. They make for a great snack, quick dinner or tasty starter.

Online Lessons: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon and Here’s What I Learned
Discover: 6 Walmart Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

Kroger Cheesy Garlic Pull Apart Bread

Kroger 6-Cheese & Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

This soft pull-apart bread is topped with six cheeses, garlic and seasonings.

Check Out: 7 Best New Costco Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Kroger Jalapeno Cornbread Stuffing Mix

Kroger Jalapeno Cornbread Stuffing Mix

This spicy take on the classic Thanksgiving side dish can be prepared in only five minutes — just add butter and water to the flavorful mix.

Kroger Private Selection Birria Cooking Sauce

Private Selection Birria Cooking Sauce

This new addition to the Private Selection line of simmer sauces is tangy, savory and spicy.

Kroger Private Selection Asiago Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

Private Selection Asiago Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

Kroger has introduced three new Private Selection seasoning blends this fall. In addition to the Asiago Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend, Kroger has released a Jalapeno Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend and an Elote Street Corn Seasoning Blend.

Kroger Private Selection Thin Crust Hot Honey Pepperoni & Feta Pizza

Private Selection Thin Crust Hot Honey Pepperoni & Feta Pizza

This new item is elevating the typical frozen pizza. It features an artisan stone-fired crust and flavor-packed toppings.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 New Kroger Items Worth Buying This Fall

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.