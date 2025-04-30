6 Must-Have Personal Finance Apps You Can Only Get on the Apple Store

If you’re an iPhone user, some of the best personal finance apps are built only for iOS. Or, they launch on iOS long before they show up in the Google Play store. While there are hundreds of personal finance apps to choose from, only a handful stand out for their innovative features, user-friendly design and Apple-exclusive optimizations.

So if you’re looking to get serious about saving, budgeting, investing or just being more intentional with your money, check out this list of seven must-have personal finance apps that you can only get in the Apple App Store.

1. Copilot Money

Copilot is a smart, AI-powered budgeting app designed exclusively for iOS. It connects to your bank and credit card accounts, then automatically categorizes your expenses and gives you a visual breakdown of your cash flow. You can set custom rules, adjust budgets on the fly and see trends over time. It’s perfect for Apple users who want automated insights without giving up control.

2. Pennies

Pennies is a simple, beautiful budget tracker with an envelope-style budgeting system. Unlike subscription-based apps, Pennies charges a small one-time fee. It doesn’t require an internet connection or syncing with your bank account, which gives you a lot more privacy. It’s ideal for people who want a minimalist, offline budgeting experience on their iPhone.

3. Emma

Emma is a fun and functional app that helps you track subscriptions, monitor spending and set savings goals. While it’s now available on Android, Emma started as an iOS-first app and still feels like it’s made for iPhone. It connects to all your accounts and even gives you quirky money insights, making it easier to understand your habits and fix them.

4. Savings Goals

Savings Goals is a no-frills, visual savings tracker made specifically for Apple users. You can set up multiple goals, track your progress and even use it as a digital vision board for your financial dreams. Whether you’re saving for a new car, a vacation or just want to build an emergency fund, this app helps keep you motivated every step of the way.

5. Public.com

Public.com is a commission-free investing app that offers fractional shares and even lets you invest in crypto and alternative assets. It’s known for its social features — you can follow other investors, see what they’re buying and share your own portfolio moves. While it’s now available on Android, Public launched as iOS-first and feels native to the iPhone with a sleek, intuitive design.

6. Titan Invest

Want your investments managed like a hedge fund client? Titan Invest is an active investment management app that builds a personalized portfolio for you and adjusts it automatically. It’s beautifully designed for iPhone, offering an experience that’s equal parts premium and powerful. With iOS-native features like Touch ID and Apple Pay integration, Titan is perfect for Apple-first investors.

Bonus Picks

While the focus here is on Apple-only apps, it’s worth noting that some of today’s most popular finance apps, like YNAB (You Need a Budget) and Rocket Money (formerly Truebill), got their start on iOS before expanding to Android. Being an Apple user means you often get first access to innovative tools and features.

If you’re all about staying on top of your finances and you use an iPhone, these exclusive or iOS-first apps are well worth exploring. iPhone users can take advantage of several helpful features and these apps also integrate well with other Apple tools like Wallet, Face ID and iCloud to give you a secure and more simplified and streamlined money management experience.

