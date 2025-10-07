6 of the Most Expensive Items at Dollar Tree Right Now

It’s been a while since budget-conscious shoppers have been able to go to Dollar Tree and find everything to be a dollar. The store moved from $1 to $1.25 in 2021 and now certain products reach $1.50 or higher. In fact, some items now cost $5, $7 or even more, thanks to steady price increases over the last few years.

That may not sound like much compared with big-box stores, but for Dollar Tree it’s a big shift. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive items currently for sale at Dollar Tree.

Decorative Tray

Price: $7

Dollar Tree sells a two-tier, 15-inch MDF and metal tray that’s great for snacks, keys or seasonal centerpieces, with leaf or pumpkin topper options.

Bluetooth LED Party Speaker

Price: $7

A compact speaker with colorful LED lights that adds energy to small parties or gatherings. Despite being expensive for Dollar Tree, for electronics it’s still a bargain.

Sesame Street Elmo Basket

Price: $7

Playful and colorful, this basket from Dollar Tree works for play, storage or, with Halloween coming up, as a Trick or Treat basket. Elmo adds a fun touch for kids.

Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Decoration

Price: $7

This 48-inch inflatable from Dollar Tree makes Halloween decorating simple. A fun seasonal upgrade that’s eye-catching without the usual high price of larger décor.

Remote-Controlled Stunt Cars

Price: $7

Another higher priced offering from Dollar Tree’s toys and games category, these small RC cars perform tricks and races. Fun for kids or collectors, $7 gets a case of six.

Wine Glasses

Price: $10

A bulk 10-pack of wine glasses makes entertaining easier, as well as being affordable and practical for gatherings or events.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

