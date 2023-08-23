6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs

Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to save — on gas, on your wallet and on the impact fossil fuels have on the climate.

In general it costs less to maintain EVs than gas-powered cars, an estimated $0.06 per mile compared to the average $0.10 per mile on a conventionally running vehicle. In fact, if you are racking up about 15,000 miles per year, having an electric vehicle could keep $600 in your pocket annually, adding up to $3,000 over the course of five years, as analyzed by the federal Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

EVs and hybrids are set up to be a win-win for you and the planet, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to break down at some point and require some repairs. Certain models may even require unique or specialized parts that add to the maintenance costs, making them more expensive overall.

The price can be higher on certain models as well, such as Tesla’s S model.

Then what are the most expensive car repairs for hybrids and EVs? GOBankingRates asked some automotive experts what might need repairs in these types of vehicles, the estimated costs and why it’s so expensive.

Hybrid Battery Replacement

Estimated Cost: $4,000

Battery replacements for non-electric or hybrid cars typically won’t run you above $200, depending on the type of vehicle; in many cases, you can do the labor yourself. Not so much when it comes to EVs.

“The hybrid battery is a critical component in these vehicles, and it may experience degradation or failure over time,” said Joyce Gutierrez, an automotive expert for 4WheelOnline. “Replacing the hybrid battery can be a substantial expense due to the high cost of manufacturing and the specialized technology involved.”

“I’d say one of the priciest repairs I see on hybrids is replacing a failed battery pack,” said Jacob Carter, the owner of Engine Rev Up. “Those things can run anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 depending on the vehicle. The battery packs degrade over time naturally, but issues like excessive heat damage or a collision can prematurely kill them, too. Replacing them isn’t easy either; the packs are heavy and wedged into tight spaces, so lots of labor time.”

Cylinder Repair or Replacement

Estimated Cost: $8,000

If you have a cylinder that’s cracked, leaking or on the verge of breaking down, you’ve got problems. If it’s happening to your EV or hybrid, you’ve now got an expensive problem.

“Cylinder issues can arise in hybrid and electric vehicles due to various factors such as wear and tear or engine misfires,” Gutierrez said. “Since these vehicles have complex powertrain systems, repairing or replacing cylinders can be labor intensive and requires specialized knowledge.”

Hybrid Inverter Assembly Replacement

Estimated Cost: $4,000 to $8,000

Gutierrez said the hybrid inverter assembly converts the direct current (DC) from the battery into alternating current (AC) needed to power the electric motor. It might need replacement if this component fails due to age or electrical issues.

As Gutierrez said, “The high cost is attributed to the intricate nature of this assembly and its vital role in powering the vehicle.”

Transmission Replacement

Estimated Cost: $3,500 to $5,000

Any fix to a transmission is going to be costly. With EVs and hybrids, however, that bill is going to go up because of the intricacies and advancements that take extra time and labor.

“Hybrid and electric vehicles often have unique transmissions that differ from conventional gasoline-powered cars,” Gutierrez said. “Replacing a transmission in these vehicles is an involved process that requires specialized expertise. The higher costs are primarily due to the complexity of the transmission system itself.”

New Engine Head

Estimated Cost: $3,500

Two words you do not want to hear together when you own a hybrid or EV: “engine” and “damage.” It means that once you add up the time, labor and parts, you’ve got one expensive fix on your hands.

“In case of engine head damage caused by overheating or mechanical failure in a hybrid or electric vehicle, replacing it becomes necessary,” Gutierrez said. “This repair involves disassembling various components and installing a new engine head with precision alignment — contributing to its elevated cost.”

Charging Port Replacement

Estimated Cost: $400 to $1,200

Electric vehicles need to refuel, too. That’s done via the charging port, but even that might need to be replaced at some point — and it is not cheap.

“The charging port allows users to connect their hybrid or EVs with charging stations for recharging purposes,” Gutierrez said. “It can suffer damage from accidental impact, wear and tear or water ingress. Replacing a charging port involves not only the cost of the physical component but also labor charges for proper installation and integration into the vehicle’s electrical system.”

How To Keep EV Maintenance Costs Low

If you own a hybrid or electric vehicle, you might be worried about the costs you’ll be facing down the road. Fear not, because there are a few things you can do to avoid spending a lot of money just to get from point A to B with the least amount of gas possible.

Regularly Check and Maintain Tires

“Proper tire inflation can improve energy efficiency and reduce wear on the tires, ultimately extending their lifespan,” Gutierrez said. “Additionally, rotating the tires periodically helps distribute wear more evenly.”

Monitor and Preserve Battery Health

To achieve this, Gutierrez said, “Aim to keep the battery level between 20% and 80% as much as possible. This practice helps prolong the life of the battery pack.”

Keep the Outside Clean

“Regular washing not only keeps your car looking good but also prevents dirt, debris and corrosive substances from damaging the paintwork or undercarriage,” Gutierrez said.

Read Your Manual

Gutierrez’s final piece of advice is to familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s owner manual. She said it is “essential for understanding specific maintenance requirements unique to your EV model. Following manufacturer-recommended service schedules ensures that necessary components are inspected or replaced at proper intervals.”

