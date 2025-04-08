6 Money-Saving Tips for Your Easter Celebration

Easter is Sunday, April 20, this year, which is just one hop around the corner. If you’re hosting a celebration for the holiday, you might be wondering how you’re going to get everything together — along with how much it will all cost.

Decorations, food, candy and more can add up, so here are some solid tips on how to keep Easter party costs down without putting all your savings eggs in one basket.

Don’t Buy Premade Easter Baskets

It might seem quick and easy to buy Easter baskets that have already been filled with candy and goodies, but the truth is you can do that yourself for way less cash. Stop by your nearest dollar store or local craft shop and pick up baskets (or if you can find any around the house, that’s even better). Fill them with dollar store candy and treats and you’ll save on trying to buy premium options.

Remember, if it’s premade, you’re paying extra for that convenience. Save yourself some cash and do it yourself if you have the time. You can even add a little customized touch that will make the baskets special and feel more personal to those you gift them.

Make Your Own Egg Dye

If you’re planning on having an egg painting station at your Easter celebration, this tip is crucial. Going back to the convenience cost, if you buy an egg dye kit, you’re paying for the convenience.

You can easily make lots of dye yourself for less. All you need is equal parts vinegar, food coloring and water. Make sure to also throw down some paper or a plastic tablecloth as the coloring fun can get a little messy.

Ask Guests To Bring Dishes

Just because you’re hosting doesn’t mean you need to make every course of the Easter meal. Ask guests if they wouldn’t mind bringing appetizers, drinks, desserts and sides to enjoy more of a potluck-style event.

This way, you can focus on the main course and don’t have to worry about purchasing everything else. Plus, guests are sure to bring something they like, so the pressure is off to satisfy everybody.

Make Your Own Decorations

You probably have some craft supplies around the house that you can turn into colorful Easter decorations. If you don’t, you can quickly pick up some construction paper, glitter and glue from the dollar store. Not only is this a great way to save money, but also serves as a fun activity for the whole family.

Pinterest is a great resource for cheap and quick crafts you can make by yourself that won’t cost as much as ones that are pre-assembled. There are also tons of free printables online that you can easily print off at home and hang around your house.

Visit the Thrift Store for Clothes

The perfect Easter dress for your daughter might be something you’re looking for at high-end department stores and sites, but it’s more affordable to shop for something secondhand. Chances are, your growing child won’t fit into it next year, so you’ll spend a lot of money for just one wear.

Visit local thrift stores or eBay to browse gently worn clothing that will look absolutely great and save you cash at the same time.

Shop Smart for Flowers

Flowers are essential to create the spring atmosphere Easter calls for, but paying for a full flower arrangement is incredibly expensive. Instead, make your arrangements from grocery store flowers that cost a fraction of the price of ordering from a florist.

Carnations from the store or picking wild flowers are one of the cheaper options and look beautiful, so keep that in mind when you’re looking for deals. You can use vases and glasses you have at home and spread the flowers throughout the house. Happy Easter!

