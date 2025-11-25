6 Macy’s Items Retirees Need To Buy on Black Friday

It’s time to start making your Macy’s Black Friday list. The biggest shopping day of the year offers incredible savings for all — but can be especially helpful for retirees on a fixed income.

The sheer volume of Black Friday deals can feel overwhelming, so GOBankingRates browsed the sales for you. Below is a look at six Macy’s items retirees should consider buying on Black Friday.

Tommy Hilfiger Home Bath Towels

Price: $3.99 to $7.99

Tommy Hilfiger Home Bath Towels are 60% to 64% off this Black Friday. This includes washcloths, hand towels and bath towels.

Made from absorbent cotton, these soft, quick-drying towels are adorned with the signature Tommy Hilfiger Flag. Featuring a classic look, they’re available in 10 different colors, ensuring there’s at least one to match your bathroom.

Black & Decker One-Touch Chopper

Price: $16.99

If you’re tired of chopping vegetables, let the Black & Decker 1.5-Cup One-Touch Chopper from Macy’s do the work instead. Available at 50% off, this handy chopper is easy to control with a one-touch pulsing feature.

It also has a stay-sharp blade, cord storage and is dishwasher safe, making it a Black Friday investment you won’t regret.

Samsonite Spin Tech 6 Luggage

Price: $119.99 to $183.99

Offered in eight colors, the Samsonite Spin Tech 6 Luggage collection from Macy’s is the perfect travel companion. Consisting of three individually-priced bags — carry-on ($119.99), large check-in ($151.99) and extra-large check-in ($183.99) — choose just one or mix and match.

Each bag has eight spinner wheels and an integrated Eazyhook on handle system that serves as a handle for an extra bag. Quite a steel, this sleek and modern luggage is available at 60% off.

Anolon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Mini Skillet Frying Pan

Price: $12.99

Perfect for cooking small dishes or meals, the Anolon Hard-Anodized 6.25-inch Nonstick Mini Skillet Frying Pan is on sale for 65% off. Weighing just 2 pounds, this mini skillet delivers the same punch as a standard size pan.

Easy to clean, its premium nonstick surface has food release that lasts 16 times longer than a traditional nonstick skillet. It’s also made with durable hard-anodized construction that is eight-times harder than standard aluminum and produces fast and even heat.

Charter Club Solid Flannel Cotton Sheet Set

Price: $18 to $54

Warm and cozy, the Charter Club Solid Flannel Cotton Four-Piece Sheet Set from Macy’s is 70% off this Black Friday. Offered in twin, full, queen and king sizes — as well as a standard pillowcase add-on — these cotton flannel sheets are brushed for extra softness.

Offered in six colors, each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot Vacuum

Price: $399.99

If vacuuming has become a struggle, consider investing in the Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot Vacuum from Macy’s. Equipped with 26 sensors and 360-degree navigation, this robot vacuum has twice the suction of its peers.

Designed to clean all floor surfaces, this robot vacuum was made with a wide diameter to collect more debris with each pass and create less hair tangling. Also included with purchase is a triple-action brush bar, dock and changing table.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

