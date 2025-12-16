6 Little Luxuries at Target To Buy for Yourself This Christmas

Christmas doesn’t have to be a big blowout for you to enjoy it. And gifts are not only for others, you can give yourself a few little Christmas gifts, as well. Sometimes, the smallest treats bring the biggest pleasure. Here are little luxuries at Target to buy for yourself this Christmas.

©Target

Christmas Earthenware Figural Mini Mug

Price: $5

These adorably whimsical mini mugs from Target, available in a penguin, polar bear and snowman, are perfect for mixing and matching and building a community of cute critters in your kitchen cabinet. The vibrant colors add to the festive vibe. Better yet, they’re not just pretty to look at, they’re functional — hot and cold, dishwasher and microwave safe.

©Target

Silver and Gold Table Runner

Price: $10.50 (originally $15)

Protect your table surface with style this holiday season when guests are over. This simple yet festive embroidered table runner at Target subtly sets the space with silver and gold hues.

©Target

White Feather Christmas Tree

Price: $10 to $15

A textured piece of decor that might just leave you in awe. This white feathery Christmas tree from Target with gold-tone tips makes a unique statement on the mantel, console table or dining table. Available in medium and large.

©Target

Catchall Tray

Price: $5

This shimmery tray is beautifully reminiscent of shiny Christmas candy wrappers. It’s practical too — you can use this year-round to hold keys, rings and more.

©Target

Windowpane Plaid and Ruffle Throw Blanket

Price: $35

Add coziness and warmth to your living space with this burgundy or green throw blanket. It’s a classic look that blends in with any decor or style.

©Target

Velvet Throw Pillow

Price: $30

Enhance your holiday space with this 100% cotton exterior throw pillow from Target, available in burgundy and cream. A hidden zipper closure allows for easy removal of the cover for cleaning.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

