6 Items To Stretch Your Social Security Check at Costco

Social Security benefits provide a crucial safety net for retirees, but limited monthly checks often require careful budgeting. The current average Social Security payment is around $1,976 a month, per the Social Security Administration, which can make it challenging to cover everyday living expenses alongside extras.

With the prices of groceries, household supplies and health items staying high, frugal shopping requires strategy. One of the best ways to maximize value is to shop at Costco, where bulk items and exclusive services can help stretch every dollar.

Here are six items and services at Costco that can help retirees make the most of their Social Security income.

Pantry Staples in Bulk

Buying pantry staples in bulk is one of the most effective ways to stretch a budget, and Costco makes it easy. Pantry items such as rice, pasta, beans and oats can form the base of hearty, inexpensive meals. Add in canned goods like tuna, chicken, vegetables and soups, which provide protein and nutrients while lasting for months in the pantry.

Cooking oils such as olive oil are also typically cheaper per ounce at Costco than at regular grocery stores. Stocking up on staples like these means retirees can batch cook or freeze meals, ensuring nothing goes to waste while lowering overall costs per serving.

Frozen and Freezable Foods

Costco also excels in frozen foods, which are ideal for seniors who want to avoid frequent shopping trips. Large packs of frozen fruits are perfect for smoothies, desserts or baking, while bulk protein such as salmon, chicken breasts or veggie burgers can be portioned out and stored in the freezer.

One of the most popular money-saving items at Costco is its $4.99 rotisserie chicken. It can be carved and eaten fresh for dinner, then divided and frozen for soups, casseroles or stews later. For less than the cost of a fast food meal, it can stretch into several hearty dishes.

Household Necessities

Household supplies can be a major expense, but Costco offers significant savings if you’re willing to buy in larger quantities. Toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and cleaning products are consistently cheaper per unit than at traditional grocery or drugstores. Buying in bulk also reduces the number of shopping trips needed, saving time and transportation costs.

Health and Wellness Items

Healthcare costs can take a big bite out of a Social Security check, but Costco provides affordable alternatives. Its shelves are stocked with over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements at competitive prices. Costco’s in-house pharmacy may also offer lower prices on prescriptions, depending on your insurance coverage.

In addition, Costco Optical provides affordable glasses and contact lenses, while its hearing aid center offers devices and batteries at prices that are often lower than traditional providers. Seniors can also find mobility aids and other wellness products, all under one roof.

Everyday Comforts

Stretching your Social Security check doesn’t mean giving up small pleasures. Costco members can find great deals on coffee, tea, chocolates and even wine and spirits in states where it’s allowed. Seasonal clothing like socks, pajamas or jackets can also be surprisingly affordable, and the quality often rivals higher-end brands.

Costco also carries books, puzzles and electronics, making it possible to save on entertainment and hobbies without straining the budget.

Services and Extras

The value of Costco goes beyond groceries and household goods. Members can fill up at Costco gas stations, which are consistently among the cheapest options available. If that’s not convenient, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi offers up to 5% cash back on gas at eligible stations, putting more money back in your wallet.

Costco Travel is another overlooked perk. Members can book discounted vacation packages, rental cars, cruises and hotels both in the U.S. and abroad. For retirees who want to travel without overspending, this can be a significant money-saver.

For retirees living on Social Security, every dollar counts. Costco offers multiple ways to stretch a fixed income and make retirement dollars go further.

Editor’s note: Prices are accurate as of Sept. 24, 2025. Prices and availability may vary by location.

