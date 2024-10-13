6 Items for Retirees To Splurge, Settle For Skip at Five Below

Five Below is known for offering trendy items at very affordable prices. Those who have just retired might be looking to take advantage of some of the store’s deals.

Be careful: just because it’s affordable doesn’t mean it’s a good deal. Read on to see what you should definitely buy at Five Below and what you should stay away from.

Splurge On

Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

A “splurge” at Five Below is still pretty cheap. Spending $10 on this 5,000 mAh power bank will help keep your devices charged on long trips, or if you just simply forgot to plug them in.

This is definitely a great deal, and it even comes in multiple colors.

Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage

Cheap luggage is hard to find, but Five Below actually sells a hard cover suitcase that you can bring on your next getaway.

It’s a pretty good size, too, at size: almost 13.8 inches in width by nearly 22.4 inches in length. Even the Amazon Basics line can’t compete with prices this low.

Settle For

Solid Wood Mancala Game

For mancala fans, this is a steal. Get a well-made wooden game set for just $5. That’s pretty much lower than you’ll find anywhere.

Series-8 Fitness™ Foam Roller

For tight muscles, foam rolling can be a real game changer. At Five Below, you can get one for you and one for your partner for less than a single foam roller would be at Target.

Skip

Red Bull

If you need an energy burst, it’s probably best to go to your local grocery store rather than stock up at Five Below.

Jack Link’S® Teriyaki Beef Jerky – 2.6oz

If jerky is your favorite snack, don’t buy it at Five Below. You’ll end up paying more for less. You can get a bigger bag at Target for less money.

