6 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Each of the six companies benefits from the insatiable demand surrounding AI.

Both Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor are in the trillion-dollar market cap club.

Nvidia stock has increased over 1,350% in the past five years.

The new year is shaping up to be a pivotal time for tech companies as artificial intelligence (AI), data infrastructure, and cloud computing demands take center stage. Investors seeking sizable returns should consider the following six companies. Each is uniquely positioned for hypergrowth and is expected to be a global leader in 2026.

1. Palantir

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is transitioning from a business heavily reliant on government contracts to a commercial provider of AI software. Palantir's third-quarter 2025 earnings impressed with 121% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and overall revenue growth of 63% year over year.

The explosive growth in Palantir's U.S. commercial revenue is largely driven by its newest, and fastest growing, business segment, the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Palantir offers five-day intensive "bootcamp" workshops to prospective enterprise customers. This strategy has shortened the sales cycle from the typical six to nine months, down to a few weeks. The proof is in the pudding as Palantir closed 204 deals of at least $1 million in value, 91 deals over $5 million, and 53 deals of at least $10 million last quarter alone.

One downside to Palantir is its current valuation. It is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of over 400 as of Jan. 6. Palantir's growth must keep pace to justify the valuation.

2. Nvidia

Jensen Huang's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the king of AI compute. Valued at more than $4.6 trillion as of Jan. 6, the world's largest company by market capitalization isn't going to be dethroned anytime soon.

The rise of Nvidia has been meteoric. The stock has increased by over 1,350% in the past five years. Still, somehow, there's a lot of room left to grow. In its latest quarterly earnings report, Nvidia generated a whopping $57 billion in revenue. That's a 22% increase from the previous quarter and a 62% increase from the prior year.

Nvidia's biggest challenge is the inevitable rise of competition. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), which we'll discuss next, is a formidable opponent. Again, Nvidia is firmly the industry leader, but its grip on market share is its biggest risk at the moment.

3. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Tugging on the tail of Nvidia is AMD, which is proving itself to be a top competitor. The company's MI300 series is gaining traction with large customers and could be Nvidia's greatest graphics processing unit (GPU) challenger. AMD benefits from excellent leadership in its chief executive officer (CEO), Lisa Su. Since Su took the helm in 2014, the company has experienced exponential growth. She has already taken AMD from a market cap of $2 billion to $350 billion.

4. MercadoLibre

You may not have heard of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) yet, but it might just be the Amazon of Latin America. The e-commerce giant built the badly needed digital infrastructure in the Latin American region.

MercadoLibre has multiple growth engines propelling it in 2026. In addition to e-commerce, the company operates in financial services, fintech, and media. In the third quarter of 2025, MercadoLibre reported a 39% year-over-year increase in net revenue. This was the 27th consecutive quarter with year-over-year growth above 30%.

Risks for MercadoLibre include geopolitical turmoil, regulatory issues, and lagging digital payment adoption compared to the U.S.

5. Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) produces about 90% of the world's leading-edge chips. As AI surges, so does the demand for TMSC's 3nm and 2nm nodes. Goldman Sachs is so impressed with TSMC that it raised its price target a staggering 35% to NT$2,330. Part of Goldman Sachs' reasoning was its prediction that AI computing demand will continue to exceed supply well into 2027.

TSMC is a member of the trillion-dollar market cap club. Yet, what makes the stock so attractive is that it's still trading at a reasonable, perhaps even undervalued, forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple in the mid-20s.

6. Micron

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is on a tear since the start of the new year. As of Jan. 6, the stock is up more than 17%. Micron is securing long-term supply contracts with AI chipmakers. Micron benefits from pricing power, and prices for computer memory are swelling as demand outpaces supply. TrendForce expects dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) prices to increase by 55% to 60% quarter over quarter in 2026. This is welcome news for Micron and its investors.

Micron's stock is up nearly 250% in the past 12 months, but it has a forward P/E ratio in the low teens. Micron reached an all-time high stock price of $344 on Jan. 6.

Conclusion

Each of these companies is set to soar in 2026 and beyond as they secure multiyear contracts and are well-established players. With solid moats and accelerating revenue growth, the six listed above won't just do well in the AI revolution; they'll continue to lead it. These companies aren't speculative plays but opportunities for high growth and sustainable returns. They are innovators with momentum and long-term upside potential.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Goldman Sachs Group, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

