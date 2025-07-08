6 High-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs That Offer Flexibility

Sure, brain surgeons earn a high salary — but would anyone consider that a low-stress career?

Read Next: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Explore More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

To help anyone looking for a career change to find the right fit, Resume Now compiled a list of low-stress, high-paying, flexible jobs. Stress is subjective, of course, but these jobs don’t come with the constant competing demands or rigid schedules that so many jobs do.

Also see the 10 jobs that will be hiring the most this year and how much you’ll earn.

Statistician

Average salary: $104,860

Like many jobs on this list, becoming a statistician typically requires a graduate degree. But once hired, they enjoy relatively flexible, low-stress work collecting and analyzing data.

“The key to these jobs is that they offer autonomy and predictability,” said Nathan Soto, career expert at Resume Genius. “Low-stress doesn’t mean the work isn’t challenging — it means no chaos. Jobs like statistician and actuary come with tough problems, but they have clear inputs and logical outputs.”

Plus, statisticians can often work on their own schedules, often remotely or in a calm office environment.

Check Out: Get Paid To Watch Videos: 11 Easy Ways

Actuary

Average salary: $120,000

Actuaries analyze financial risk and uncertainty. They don’t necessarily need an advanced degree, although they do need a professional certification and a love of math and finance.

As a boon for introverts, actuaries also don’t need to constantly interact with other people. They can often work remotely and with minimal meetings and calls.

Optometrist

Average salary: $131,860

Optometrists measure patients’ eyesight to issue prescription lenses. After an undergraduate degree, they typically go through a four-year doctor of optometry program and get a state license, per Resume Now.

They can control their patient flow and work environment, setting their own schedules. And no one cleans blood or other body fluids off the floor when they finish their work, unlike many other medical professions.

Applications Software Developer

Average salary: $130,160

App developers don’t need advanced degrees, but they do usually have a bachelor’s degree and deep technical skills.

Lucia Lu from business solutions provider Nextpins sees plenty of autonomy among software developers in her daily work. “Most programmers enjoy flexible hours with the ability to work outside the office as long as they meet deadlines. It’s a high-earning and low-stress occupation for those with coding talents,” she said.

Art Director

Average salary: $106,500

Art directors combine marketing and artistic skills to drive sales. They create compelling marketing campaigns, media productions, graphics and more.

“Regular working hours usually go with the job, and while it does involve deadlines and creativity, it doesn’t come with the day-to-day stress that goes with other leadership roles,” Lu said.

And you don’t need an advanced degree, either. Be prepared to showcase your past wins and campaigns, however.

Computer and Information Systems Manager

Average salary: $169,510

With a bachelor’s degree and some real-world experience, these IT systems managers earn a hefty paycheck. And the number of available jobs is projected to grow by 17% over the next decade, according to Resume Now.

“What ties these roles together is the ability to focus without having to manage multiple clients with conflicting needs,” Soto said. “Instead, workers in these roles can manage ideas, systems and tools on their own, which makes these jobs perfect for independent thinkers.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 High-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs That Offer Flexibility

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.