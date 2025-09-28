6 Grocery Store Secrets and Hacks To Make Your Holiday Shopping Cheaper and Easier

Though holidays are known for budget-friendly sales, grocery runs during that time of year can still get expensive. That said, there are many ways to make grocery shopping cheaper and less stressful this holiday season.

Here are six smart grocery store hacks to help you save money.

Order Online for Curbside Pickup

If you know you’ll be tempted to overspend at Target, the best way to save money is by avoiding going inside the store altogether. Instead, just order online and use curbside pickup. Many chains like Kroger, Safeway and Walmart waive pickup fees during the holidays or with a minimum order, so you can also save money that way.

Use Digital Coupons

Most major chains now offer digital coupons in their apps. Clip them before you shop and then match them with items already on sale in the weekly circular. For example, you can stack a $2 off digital coupon on butter with a buy-one-get-one sale to double the savings.

Make sure to check the app before your grocery trip since some stores might drop surprise coupons midweek to move seasonal items.

Use a Store Loyalty Card

Many grocery chains’ loyalty programs offer special member deals that could potentially save you hundreds of dollars during the holiday season.

For example, each Kroger store (including Ralph’s and Fred Meyer) offers a free membership program called Kroger Plus. According to Kroger, the free membership can save you an average of $576 per year. Signing up will also give you access to exclusive discounts and coupons only available to members.

Sign Up for Flash-Sale Texts

Many stores now run last-minute flash sales to clear overstocked holiday inventory and they’re one of the easiest ways to get deep discounts. To make sure you don’t miss them, sign up for text alerts or push notifications to score those deals.

Bring Your Own Bags for Extra Discounts

Paper grocery bags only cost a few cents, but they can still add up over multiple holiday grocery trips, especially when you’re buying in bulk. To save money (and the environment), bring your own shopping bag. Some stores even offer bonus rewards points for reusable bags during the holidays, which can be redeemed for future discounts or free items.

Compare Prices Across Stores Before You Shop

Before going grocery shopping, take a few minutes to check prices at different grocery stores in your area. Many chains post their weekly ads online and apps like Flipp or Basket make it easy to compare prices on holiday staples like turkey, butter and baking supplies.

