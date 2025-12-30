6 Grocery Items Poised for the Biggest Price Increases in 2026

Inflation eased in the last half of 2025, but food prices continued rising faster than the overall Consumer Price Index, according to data from the USDA’s Economic Research Service.

For 2026, the department is expecting that food prices will increase more slowly than historical averages, which is good news for cash-strapped consumers trying to stretch their food budget. But not all grocery categories will benefit from the slowdown for a variety of reasons.

Finance experts foresee the following categories of groceries experiencing big price increases. Many of these items are considered kitchen staples and maybe even necessities by some people. To save money in 2026, stock up when you spot sales, consider switching to store-brand items and buying in bulk if you have the storage space.

Beef

Several experts put beef at the top of the list of food that will continue to rise in cost in 2026.

“The U.S. cattle herd is the smallest it’s been in decades and the USDA expects beef production to stay low,” said Marty Bauer, e-commerce and retail expert at Omnisend.com. “When you combine that tight supply with higher feed and labor costs, it pushes cattle prices to record highs.”

Ground beef hit record highs of $6.23 per pound in September 2025, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, with double-digit inflation in the past year. Conditions haven’t changed for prices to drop significantly next year.

Coffee

“Coffee has also seen double-digit inflation,” said Chris Motola, financial analyst at NationalBusinessCapital.com. Experts pointed to adverse weather conditions in regions that produce a lot of coffee leading to shortages. Tariffs have also affected prices in 2025.

“America produces very little coffee domestically,” Motola said, which leaves us relying on imports for our morning cuppa.

Eggs

Egg prices fell by roughly 10 cents per dozen between August and September 2025, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator. But these protein-packed products are often held up as an example of inflation.

Several factors influence egg prices, including Avian flu outbreaks and the cost of grain to feed egg-producing hens. “With millions of birds lost, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the outbreak pushes up prices again,” Bauer said.

Dairy

Like beef and eggs, the U.S. dairy supply, including milk, cheese and butter, may also suffer from rising grain prices in 2026.

“Farmers are facing higher fuel and feed costs, which means dairy is getting more expensive,” said Melanie Musson, retail finance expert at Quote.com. “If farmers can’t be profitable, fewer farmers are going to produce dairy products. As a result, there will be a supply shortage while demand remains high.”

Sugar

The U.S. is one of the world’s largest sugar producers, according to the USDA Economic Research Service. Sugarcane grows primarily in Florida, Louisiana and Texas and sugar beets grow in cooler climates across the Midwest, Great Plains and Northwest regions. Changing weather patterns can affect production, leading to price increases.

The U.S. also imports sugar from India; tariffs and transportation costs will drive up the price of imported sugar.

“India is using much of its sugarcane harvest for ethanol,” Musson said. “That decreases supply and when supply is lower, demand goes up and price follows.”

Candy

The rising price of sugar may also continue to drive up the price of candy, a key component in most confectionaries. Chocolate candy, specifically, could jump in price in 2026, so it may be a good idea to take advantage of after-Christmas sales to stock up.

“Like coffee, chocolate is being affected by both weather-related supply chain issues and tariffs,” Motola said.

