6 Government and Utility Programs That Can Help With High Power Costs

With energy costs continuing to rise as part of a higher overall cost of living, many Americans are struggling to keep up with utility bills.

A recent Payless Power study of more than 1,000 people, almost half from low-income households, shows just how hard it can be. People are falling behind on payments, receiving shutoff notices and taking drastic steps to keep the lights on. Over 50% of low-income households sacrificed food or groceries to be able to pay for utilities, and 16% even went without necessary medication or medical care.

When budgets are stretched, knowing where to turn for help with energy costs can make all the difference. Here are six programs that you may be eligible for.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Eligibility: Low-income households, seniors and people with disabilities. Eligibility thresholds vary by state.

LIHEAP can cover heating or cooling bills, emergency assistance and small energy-related home repairs. State rules differ, and people can check if they qualify by using the LIHEAP eligibility tool.

Weatherization Assistance Program

Eligibility: Households eligible for various low-income programs.

The Weatherization Assistance Program helps make homes more energy efficient. It funds insulation, weather stripping and heating system upgrades. The improvements can lower bills for years without repeated costs. The first step is checking the relevant state’s weatherization administrator before getting in touch to start the process.

Utility Hardship and Payment Assistance Programs

Eligibility: Customers behind on utility bills or at risk of shutoff.

Many utilities offer payment plans, one-time credits or partnerships with local charities. Reaching out early can stop a missed payment from turning into a shutoff.

State and Local Energy Aid Programs

Eligibility: Low-income households.

State programs change annually. Some offer one-time grants during high-demand seasons, so checking each year ensures eligibility and access to all available support.

211 Resource Helpline

Eligibility: Anyone needing help with energy bills, efficiency upgrades or emergency aid.

The service is free and available 24/7. It can quickly identify local programs and resources that may not be widely advertised.

Weather Emergency Protections

Eligibility: Vulnerable households including seniors and people with medical conditions, and in some cases all residential customers.

Many states prevent power shutoffs during extreme heat or cold. Some protections are automatic while others require a request, so knowing local rules can prevent dangerous outages. Households at risk of shutoff can check their state’s disconnect protection policies at the LIHEAP website.

