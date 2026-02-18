Markets
6 Forever Dividend Stocks

February 18, 2026 — 10:57 am EST

Written by Mark Roussin for The Motley Fool->

Regardless of whether you are looking at a growth stock or dividend stock, cash flow is key. However, when analyzing the safety and reliability of a dividend, cash flow is a must.

In today's video, I am going to breakdown 6 companies that all have solid free cash flows that allow them to pay a safe, reliable, and growing dividend, some for many years. One of those companies is AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) which is a stock that has been in my portfolio since they debuted as a solo company.

Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 1, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2026.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in AbbVie, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Alphabet, Home Depot, Prologis, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

