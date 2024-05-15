6 Five Below Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

A quick search finds tons of TikTokkers, as well as reviewers on Yelp and other websites, berating many Five Below products for their poor quality. But careful shoppers can also save tons of money; not all Five Below products are cheaply made. Many deliver a lot of value for $5 to $10.

We searched extensively to find some top-rated Five Below finds that deliver value and cost savings. Here are some of the best picks.

1. Hydraquench Tumbler

The Hydraquench Tumbler mimics the popular Stanley brand that went viral on TikTok earlier this year. The 40 oz. model costs $5.55, while the 20 oz. model is just $5. They come in a variety of fashion colors, including pink, blue and hombre. If you like high-quality products but don’t mind spending less for a dupe, you’ll be pleased with this deal.

2. Jacquard Sherpa Blanket

Sherpa blankets like the ones from Barefoot Dreams and Ugg, each selling for $100+, are an investment in your home décor. But you don’t have to spend a lot to find a sizeable sherpa blanket for a bedroom, playroom, or even to keep in the car for road trips.

BusinessInsider.com called Five Below’s sherpa blanket “a pretty solid dupe” for the Barefoot Dreams brand. The Luxe Collection brand that’s been widely reviewed seems to be discontinued but you’ll find other cozy sherpa blankets for $5.55 that have taken its place.

3. Heart-Shaped LED Vanity Mirror

BusinessInsider.com also loved the Heart-Shaped LED Vanity Mirror from Five Below, a dupe of the Urban Outfitters brand for 1/4 the price. You can also choose a pink cat-shaped LED mirror from Five Below.

4. Make-up Sponge Washing Machine

A make-up sponge washing machine seems like an extravagant luxury or a gimmick that you never imagined you’d need. But for $5, this product may seem luxurious but it won’t break your budget. YouTuber Kay’s Ways described it as “nice and convenient,” adding in her review, “This little five dollar washing machine impressed me. It runs on two AA batteries, and Kay said it saves both time and water when you’re washing your make-up brushes.

5. Meiji Hello Panda Cookies

You can find these crunchy, sweet, and satisfying panda-shaped cookies at Japanese specialty stores, Hot Topic, and online at Amazon. Five Below offers packages of Meiji Hello Panda cookies ranging in size from 2.2 to 7 oz. for $1.50 up to $4. You really can’t go wrong as these are the same cookies you’ll find everywhere else. Amazon reviewers gave the panda cookies 4.75 stars, with one user, Rose, writing, “These cookies are my favorite. It tastes good and they look so cute.” Reviewer Kat agreed, “One of my favorite snacks. All good and yummy.”

6. Freeze Dried Candy

Freeze-dried candy has gone viral recently and it can be difficult to find. Five Below typically has a wide variety in stock or you can order the Sow Good brand online and have it shipped directly to your home. Each bag costs just $5, which is less than you might pay from Amazon or specialty candy retailers.

Redditors love Five Below’s candy selection. Redditor Monster_Hugger93 wrote, “Five Below is a GOAT just for the candy section. I find stuff there I can’t find anywhere else.”

As far as the freeze-dried candy, Redditor “MarryMary69” wrote, “The freeze dried stuff is the bestttttt.”

Final Note

Whether you’re looking for cute home décor, candy and food, or make-up, you’ll most likely save a bundle at Five Below. Just remember that not all products are the highest quality so do your research or, better yet, shop in stores so you can see exactly what you’re getting before you buy.

