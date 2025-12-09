6 Financial Milestones Every First-Generation Success Story Should Hit

Some people are born rich, so for them, the challenge of wealth becomes keeping it. But for everyone else, building wealth means a lot of hard work, determination and planning, with distinct milestones along the way. If you’re in the latter group, here are six critical points in your journey that are key to building and keeping your wealth.

1. Build an Emergency Fund

Life happens — and it’s often expensive when it does. Whether it’s an unexpected medical bill, car repair or other life event, it can reverse your gains toward financial freedom.

An emergency fund can stop the bleeding and keep your journey on track. Without one, you’ll likely rely on credit cards or personal loans to cover any surprise costs, which come with wealth-crushing high interest rates. To start your fund, experts recommend a savings goal of $1,000 and then working toward saving three to six months’ worth of expenses.

2. Create a Budget

Yes, budgets are tedious, but they’re also essential. You can’t build wealth if you spend more than you make. Creating and maintaining a budget is an important part of ensuring financial success.

First, track your spending. Use an app, a spreadsheet or pen and paper — whatever works for you. Most people are shocked at how much they spend on non-essentials. Then, set realistic goals for cutting back and saving. Pick a plan to follow, such as the popular 50/30/20 rule: 50% for necessities, 30% for wants and 20% for savings or debt payoff. Finally, review your budget often to stay on track.

3. Buy a Home

Buying a home is an important milestone in building lasting wealth for several reasons. For one, as you pay down your mortgage, you build equity in your home — unlike renting, which leaves you owning nothing. Two, real estate typically appreciates, raising your net worth. Three, paying your mortgage not only bolsters your credit rating, but it also gives you a healthy tax break every year.

4. Start a Retirement Account

With the average Social Security benefit coming in at around $1,861 a month, it’s unlikely that Social Security alone will fully fund your retirement years. That’s why it’s important to start planning for retirement early. If your employer offers a 401(k) program, participate. Or you can open an IRA or Roth IRA.

Retirement accounts allow you to ensure a comfortable post-work life but can also provide tax advantages during your career. They also give you the benefit of time and compounding to supersize your investment growth. High interest rates on savings are far better for your financial security than high-interest debt.

5. Diversify Your Investments

Wealthy people know that diversifying is essential. The last thing you want to do is build up your net worth only to have it evaporate in one financial downturn, market hiccup or corporate scandal.

Investing in stocks of different-sized companies across various sectors, along with other asset types like bonds, commodities and real estate, will help shield you from the whims of the market and mitigate risks from unforeseen economic or political events.

6. Plan Your Estate

After spending a lifetime building wealth, you’ll want it to go to those you love — not to lawyers, probate courts and taxes. So, careful estate planning is an important step to ensure your legacy is passed on as you intend.

You’ll want to carefully consider instruments like wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and health directives. Also consider life insurance as a way to pass on wealth to your beneficiaries, such as your children or spouse, usually, tax-free.

