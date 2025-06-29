6 Fastest-Growing Cryptos in 2025 To Consider Buying Now

Whether you’re interested in cryptocurrency due to its lack of regulation or because you have a high risk tolerance when it comes to investing, it still pays to know what is trending and growing. That is where the momentum is in the marketplace, so if you’re only familiar with bigger names like Bitcoin (BTC) or buzzier ones like Dogecoin (DOGE), navigating the crypto world can be tricky.

Recently, much of the crypto market has seen a dip thanks to a growing amount of economic uncertainty. However, many of these cryptocurrencies are still growing and should level out in the long run. Although subject to change at any time — much like almost everything when it comes to investing, but especially crypto — here are some of the cryptocurrencies you might want to check out.

XRP (XRP)

Performance YTD: 381%

Price: $2.18

Market cap: $128.45 billion

Formerly known as Ripple, XRP was created to enable faster money transactions. This digital asset’s real-world utility is to power Ripplenet, a system that better enables more efficient transfers.

Though not directly on the blockchain technology, the XRP ledger is open source, though some experts do debate if it’s technically a cryptocurrency. Regardless, it remains an investment worth considering.

Solana (SOL)

Performance YTD: -23.8%

Price: $144.30

Market cap: $76.7 billion

Solana, like most cryptocurrencies, plunged more than 50% in the wake of the FTX collapse in late 2022. However, the crypto has bounced back from its lows as some investors still believe in the long-term potential of the token here in 2025.

Solana boasts a distinctive “proof-of-history” technology, but it also has other unique advantages that make it a fast-growing cryptocurrency. One of the most important is its speed, with block times of 400 milliseconds and a transaction speed of about 3,500 per second.

Cardano (ADA)

Performance YTD: -31%

Price: $0.58

Market cap: $20.7 billion

Cardano is another crypto darling that got walloped a few years ago but has been steadily climbing back. The “proof-of-stake” blockchain platform is the first based on Ouroboros, which was the first peer-reviewed, verifiably secure blockchain protocol.

The environmentally sustainable blockchain protocol uses a layer-2 scaling solution, known as Hydra, that is intended to ultimately handle as many as one million transactions per second. Those types of speeds make other industry giants look very old school in the race for crypto supremacy.

Stellar (XLM)

Performance YTD: -26.05%

Price: $0.25

Market cap: $7.72 billion

Almost akin to using cash, it is among the more energy-efficient on the crypto exchange with its ability to operate without a financial intermediary and facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. Founded in 2014, Stellar uses blockchain technology, yet has a seemingly more approachable and user-friendly interface and experience.

Chainlink (LINK)

Performance YTD: -35.2%

Price: $13.37

Market cap: $9.06 billion

Simply put, this crypto powers the Chainlink network. It is used to pay operators for connecting smart contracts to real-world data, which means it is crucial for the functionality of decentralized finance, or DeFi apps.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Performance YTD: -49.5%

Price: $18.17

Market cap: $7.67 billion

Avalanche has a lot of exciting features behind it that make it fast-growing. For starters, it is the single fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry. As users favor speed, many gravitate towards this platform.

It’s also low-cost and eco-friendly. Developers can build ethereum (ETH) decentralization applications (dApps) without limits as avalanche is Solidity-compatible. Though it has had a recent decline, The consensus among experts and analysts is that it will trade, on average, around $38.65 by the end of 2025, representing an estimated 56.86% growth from current prices.

Final Take To GO

Regardless of what you think about cryptocurrency, there’s no getting around the fact that its prices remain volatile and it’s a very speculative investment. Although some cryptos have high growth potential, it’s also hard to know which ones will go bust. Simply put, it’s always hard to predict which crypto will boom, but especially during market volatility and economic uncertainty.

Although the six cryptos listed above are currently fast-growing and could be the next booming cryptocurrency, there are no guarantees in the space — and “fast-growing” doesn’t necessarily predict future price gains.

Some are still new to the market and may either be the “next big thing” or a total bust. With such uncertainty, it’s imperative that you consult with a financial advisor and only invest money you can afford to lose if you choose to dabble in the crypto market.

Prices come courtesy of CoinMarketCap and are accurate as of June 24, 2025.

