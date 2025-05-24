6 Cryptocurrencies With a High Year-Over-Year Earn on Investment To Consider Now

No investment is guaranteed, especially not crypto. Still, every year, people are increasingly more likely to reassess their risk tolerance and adopt cryptocurrencies. Even governments are looking into digital currencies and big brands like Nike and Starbucks are infusing blockchain technology.

So what are new investors to do in this current market?

Check Out: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

To grow investments, new traders can invest in certain cryptocurrencies that have shown good year-over-year earnings. According to Ronen Cojocaru, co-founder of ARCKADL and 8081.io, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, XRP and SKALE are all worth considering. Let’s take a look.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Current price: $109,686.20

Bitcoin’s year-over-year growth has historically been impressive, finishing last year with about 121% year-to-year growth, and about 13.95% so far in 2025. Experts expect Bitcoin would be priced between $100,000 and $150,000 through 2025, which is currently on track.

“Bitcoin is becoming increasingly seen as a serious form of investment, like gold,” Cojocaru said. “Countries and corporations are setting up rules that allow for greater interaction and safety when investing in it.” Limited supply and rising demand together simply make Bitcoin a sound long-term investment.

Up Next: Coinbase Fees: Full Breakdown of How To Minimize Costs

Ethereum (ETH)

Current price: $2,576.06

The second largest cryptocurrency is Ethereum and it’s essential for powering Decentralized Applications (dApps). However, thus far in 2025, Ethereum is behaving as predicted and trading between $2,548 and $5,500. In fact, the transition of the blockchain to a proof-of-stake model has also made for a more energy-efficient and faster user experience.

Ethereum experienced a 78.50% year-over-year growth last year. “Because Ethereum just became more green than it was a year or two ago, it’s going to be more popular because it consumes less energy,” Cojocaru said. “This change also makes it faster and cheaper to use, which is important as more people start building and using apps on it.”

Solana (SOL)

Current price: $180.27

Solana is a fast network with cheap transaction fees. Its scalability and developer-friendly features have helped it earn a lot, growing at an annual rate of as much as 316.5% over the past year. Cojocaru pointed out that Solana is likely to become more valuable due to it already being able to attract big projects like ORCA, Jupiter, Solend and Marine Finance.

In 2025, it’s estimated investors could witness Solana’s price between $184 and $555, for which it is currently on track. However, Solana also risks network congestion, as well as competition from other fast blockchain solutions.

Additionally, regulatory changes could impact how Solana operates within the broader cryptocurrency landscape. But when Donald Trump returns to office in 2025, more favorable regulations for cryptocurrencies may give Solana’s market perception a boost.

Cardano (ADA)

Current price: $0.79

Cardano is a crypto aimed at fixing real-world problems through sustainable blockchain technology. Its energy usage is significantly less than that of Bitcoin and other older systems because of its unique proof-of-stake model. Cardano is being used for notable projects such as Revuto, Empowa and Book.io and there could be more of it throughout the rest of 2025.

Over the past year, the network has grown by about 162.9%. This year, Cardano’s price is projected to range from $0.44 to $1.44, which it is currently doing. Despite its potential, Cardano is risky because of adoption rates and competition from other platforms, which may have features that are similar or better.

XRP

Current price: $2.37

XRP is facing legal challenges in the U.S., but the situation is gradually improving. If these challenges can be resolved, more banks and companies may well start using XRP, Cojocaru said. Not only would this increase its value, but it would also become a major player in global payments this year.

The main reason why XRP has value is that it can help facilitate rapid cross-border transactions. If you look at the recent year-over-year rise of about 140%, you can expect the price of XRP to trade this year between 88 cents and $2.92, which it is currently hitting toward the latter.

SKALE (SKL)

Current price: $0.02549

The problem SKALE solves is enabling fast and cheap solutions for developers working on Ethereum-based apps in order to improve scalability. Over the last year, SKALE has grown rapidly, with an annual growth rate of approximately 64%, according to CoinMarketCap. SKALE is forecasted to catch on following the popularity of Ethereum, driving up the price for the rest of 2025.

SKALE Tokens are currently held by over four million wallets. Already, we see projects like MFF, Keepsake, Sponstar and Cdyfight using this cryptocurrency. In 2025, you could see more projects adopting this crypto as a cheaper and faster alternative for developers.

Prices are accurate as of May 23, 2025.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Cryptocurrencies With a High Year-Over-Year Earn on Investment To Consider Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.