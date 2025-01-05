6 Crossovers To Avoid Purchasing This Year

If you want the space and versatility of an SUV without the high gas mileage and parking challenges, a crossover might be the perfect vehicle for you. Crossovers, which are sometimes referred to as being compact SUVs, are known for being more comfortable and easier to handle — but, while many could save you money on gas, some may not. Crossovers are based on car platforms, giving them increased maneuverability and making them a popular choice for daily driving, especially when you’re navigating busy cities.

But crossovers don’t all deliver on the enviable fuel economy and quality performance that they’re known for. If you’re planning on buying a Crossover this year, you’ll want to do plenty of research and test driving if you’re considering one of these models.

Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue boasts an eye-catching appearance and leather interior, but this is one compact SUV that looks better than it performs. Car and Driver reports that the vehicle has a spongy feel to the brake pedal and a sluggish throttle. It only has three cylinders, while four cylinders are much more common for vehicles of this size and its 26-mpg (miles per gallon) gas mileage is on the lower end for a midsize SUV.

Additionally, Car and Driver’s testing revealed that the vehicle’s actual fuel efficiency was 5 mpg short of its EPA combined estimate, revealing it may not be as efficient as you think.

Hyundai Tucson

This small crossover also falls short when it comes to fuel economy. According to Edmunds, the all-wheel-drive model gets an estimated 25 mpg combined, which is on the lower end of what’s possible for these crossovers. This vehicle also accelerates sluggishly, despite its four-cylinder engine.

Reviews from individual drivers are also mixed, with several noting the vehicle’s poor gas mileage and several drivers experiencing transmission issues with vehicles that had been driven less than 25,000 miles.

Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage performed poorly in Car and Driver’s testing and its lack of power makes it a challenging drive. The base model 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine struggles on uphill grades, resulting in slow acceleration and hard work for the engine. The Kia Sportage also demonstrated a 25-mph average fuel economy, which won’t save you much money at the gas pump.

GMC Terrain

You might want to think twice before buying the GMC Terrain. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) reports that this crossover lacked competition in most testing areas. The 2024 Terrain features a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and a spacious interior, but the interior also features lots of hard plastics compared to similarly priced crossovers.

KBB also found the push-button transmission controls had a steep learning curve and the horizontal layout made navigating three-point turns extra challenging. The 2025 GMC Terrain will be redesigned and might be an improvement over the current model.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee features several perks, like its roomy interior design and off-road capabilities. However, it falls short in several key areas, including fuel economy. According to Edmunds, the 2024 V6 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets an estimated 21 mpg combined fuel economy, while the fuel economy in the V8 drops to 17 mpg combined.

The Jeep’s design, with its protruding hood and cameras and radar equipment, makes for reduced forward visibility. Edmunds also reported that the dashboard controls feature a glossy plastic and the dials are hard to grab, so operating the vehicle can be frustrating.

Toyota RAV4

While there’s a lot to like about the Toyota RAV4, from its off-road capabilities and rugged design, there are also some drawbacks. Car and Driver described the crossover’s 2.5-liter engine as being “just adequate” and as making “more noise than thrust.”

The RAV4 has plenty of interior space, though the rear seats lack cushion and aren’t the most comfortable. If you’re looking for plenty of power, this vehicle might not be the right choice, but it did demonstrate a 32-mph fuel economy during a 75-mph highway driving test, which is appealing for anyone looking to save money on gas.

