6 Costco Deals That Are Actually Worth the Membership

Paying to shop at a store might not sound ideal — but Costco is an exception. The members-only warehouse club offers a variety of discounts so deep, you probably won’t bat an eye at the fee to join.

Specifically, the cost is $65 per year for a Gold Star Membership and $130 per year for an Executive Membership, per Costco’s website. If this seems wasteful, you may not understand exactly how much money a Costco membership can save you.

More than just discounts on bulk quantities of food, the members-only warehouse club offers a comprehensive set of services. Keep reading to discover six Costco deals that make the membership worthwhile.

Prescriptions

Your Costco membership can allow you to save up to 80% on prescription drugs, according to Costco’s website. This can add up fast – especially with drugs you take on a regular basis.

For example, a 60-count bottle of 100 mg capsules of Gabapentin — a drug used to prevent and control partial seizures, relieve shingles-induced nerve pain in adults and treat restless leg syndrome — costs $9.79 at Costco, compared with $22.99 at Walgreens.

Virtual Care

Easy and affordable, your Costco membership grants you access to virtual healthcare through Sesame. For just $29 per visit, you can get virtual appointments with highly-rated doctors and providers to get new prescriptions or refill existing ones — you don’t even need health insurance for this service.

Eyeglasses

You might not realize it, but Costco has an optical center that offers quality lenses at a discount. When you buy a pair of glasses, you’ll get Single Vision High Index 1.60 lens material, which is thinner, flatter and more optically correct than standard plastic lenses you might get elsewhere.

Plus, your lenses will be coated with an anti-reflective treatment, scratch resistant and have a UV filter. Additionally, in-store adjustments are always free with both frames purchased at Costco and elsewhere.

Auto Program

The Costco Auto Program offers a comprehensive set of services that can result in major savings. For example, you’ll save 15% on parts, service and accessories at participating service centers, offering a discount of up to $500 per visit.

You can also save money on both new and used cars purchased through Costco. For example, Gold Star and Business members get a $1,500 incentive on the Volvo EX90, rising to $2,000 for Executive members through Oct. 31, 2025.

Travel

Booking hotels, cruises, rental cars and vacation packages through Costco Travel is yet another way for members to save. For example, members can get a daily $200 resort credit and a digital Costco shop card when booking a stay at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana, a family-friendly, all-inclusive resort.

Food Court

Not just a budget-friendly place to buy food in bulk, Costco also offers a dine-in option. Whether you hit up the food court on a shopping trip or just stop in for a quick bite, you can’t beat the prices. For example, a hot dog and a soda combo costs just $1.50.

