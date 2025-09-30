6 Companies That Hire Retirees Part-Time for Side Gigs

Even though they’re technically done working their traditional 9-to-5, many retirees who want to earn some extra cash seek out part-time work. The reasons for this are numerous. Some retirees simply enjoy continuing to work, helping out others or keeping their minds occupied. Other retirees may actually need the extra income, especially if they would otherwise just be living off Social Security.

Learn More: 12 Totally Free Ways To Make Enough Passive Income To Quit Your Job

Read Next: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Since it can be hard to find businesses that actually hire retirees part-time, particularly when searching on your own, here is a helpful list of companies that do.

Belay

Belay is a fully remote company that offers both career and part-time positions for anyone who qualifies, including seniors. The company provides U.S.-based virtual assistant, accounting and social media services to its clients, and it hires vetted experts to serve as everything from consultants and bookkeepers to social media managers and virtual executive assistants through its online platform. The company claims to hire just over 3% of those who apply for jobs, so you’ll definitely want to have specialized skills in the areas in which Belay operates to get even a part-time job.

The company screens for expertise and skills rather than age, making it an ideal option for retirees with relevant professional experience. Better yet, Belay offers flexible, part-time schedules with a minimum commitment of 10 hours per week, which is well-suited for a retired lifestyle.

Foundever

Foundever provides customer service support to countries across the globe, with 150,000 associates in over 45 countries providing 9 million interactions with customers at various businesses daily. As a customer service platform, the company offers plenty of work-from-home opportunities, including for retirees and/or part-time workers.

Check Out: 6 Best Side Hustles for Seniors To Offset Social Security Cuts

Rev

Rev bills itself as the No.1 speech-to-text company in the world. The company works with thousands of freelance writers worldwide to build and provide the world’s best speech recognition AI, which is clearly a growing field. If you snag one of Rev’s many remote jobs, you could participate in providing captions, subtitles or transcripts quickly and accurately to any of the company’s numerous clients.

OnlineVerdict

If you’re looking for something a bit different, with a modern twist on it, check out the part-time jobs available at OnlineVerdict. For nearly 20 years, the company has been a leader in online research regarding mock trials and jury outcomes.

As a part-time, remote worker with OnlineVerdict, you could be called upon to serve in an online focus group that helps lawyers with their case summaries. For some retirees, this could be a more interesting option than answering phones or working as a virtual assistant, two of the more common part-time, work-from-home jobs for retirees.

Cactus Communications

If you’re retiring from a job that requires specialized knowledge, you may be able to put that information to use working part-time with Cactus. The remote-first company offers freelance careers in scholarly communication and has been named one of the top 20 companies for remote jobs multiple times.

Cactus primarily works in life sciences and academia, providing research support, editorial services and medical communications. If you have the qualifications, you could work part-time as a freelancer from the comfort of your own home. Here are some of the top opportunities for retirees with Cactus:

A significant number of the company’s job postings are for freelance peer reviewers in academic and scientific fields. These roles are specifically open to “researchers, retired researchers and former researchers.”

The company also offers freelance opportunities for editors and writers, which may be suitable for retirees with experience in scholarly communication, life sciences or academia

Verbalizeit

Verbalizeit hires work-from-home translators to help brands deliver their message across a variety of platforms, from web, mobile and document to video. Currently, the company’s workforce is able to translate over 150 different languages. If you have top-notch language skills and are interested in helping companies spread their message, this type of remote work could be a good part-time option for you, particularly as a retiree.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Companies That Hire Retirees Part-Time for Side Gigs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.