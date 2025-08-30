6 Clothing Items That Frugal People Keep for Years

Frugal and sustainable-minded people know the value of keeping clothing items for the long haul. Certain high-quality materials like leather, cotton and denim are built to withstand years of wear if properly cared for.

Investing in these six wardrobe staples that you can wear over many seasons not only saves money, it reduces waste and environmental impact.

Leather Jackets

Despite frequent exposure to the elements, leather jackets can have extremely long lifespans.

“Surprisingly, despite the constant exposure to adverse weather, outerwear such as leather jackets hold some of the longest lifespans, with pieces often being passed down through generations,” said Roger LaGrone, founder of Alexander Noel.

“The treatment of the genuine material contributes to its longevity. So, while the upfront cost of high-quality leather may run you higher now, you can aim to keep the piece for 20-plus years.”

The key is purchasing genuine leather and providing proper care. With some conditioning to withstand moisture and regular cleaning, a leather jacket can become a lifelong wardrobe staple. Investing extra in quality leather and learning proper care techniques makes good economic sense if you want to keep a jacket for decades.

Denim Jeans and Jackets

A frugal wardrobe starts with a quality pair of classic jeans. Denim’s longevity comes from the natural durability of cotton combined with proper laundering and drying. With some basic care, denim staples like jeans and jackets can be kept in rotation for years.

“In contrast to other pieces of clothing, denim actually lasts longer if you space out washing the clothing item for longer periods,” said LaGrone. “Assuming there are no stains or visible wear on the pants or jacket, you can wear them multiple times without washing, contributing to the cotton’s longevity.

“You may also notice denim slightly shrinks when dried in a machine; this can contribute to wear over time and make the pants lose their shape, so it is best to hang dry your denim if you want them to last a long time.”

Washing denim less frequently and hang drying helps preserve its shape and integrity. Small laundry adjustments like these make a big difference in preserving beloved jeans and jackets for the long term.

“To ensure you can wear your jeans from one season to another, choose a pair with a classic cut, such as straight or bootcut,” said Sabrina Sadiq, CEO of Luxury Promise.

When chosen well, a great pair of jeans really can last for years, transcending trends and seasons.

Basic Tees and Button-Down Shirts

Equally versatile basics like simple tees and button-down shirts also deserve room in the sustainable wardrobe. These fundamentals guarantee an outfit for every occasion.

“A collection of clean, well-maintained, properly tailored plain shirts is also a must,” said Sadiq. “With a few simple tees for your casual outfits and button-down shirts for formal occasions, you’ll have something ready to wear wherever you go. Change your look by wearing them under a jacket or sweater.”

With thoughtful layering and styling, you can use these essentials to create countless on-trend looks. Clean, tailored staples serve as ideal foundations for layering and keeping up with trends season after season. They may be basic, but their usefulness never goes out of style.

Tailored Blazers

A tailored blazer instantly elevates any outfit while seamlessly adapting to various occasions.

“Blazers are a staple wardrobe piece because they can be worn for most occasions,” said Yenia Hernández Fonseca, luxury fashion expert and contributor to Margo Paige.

“Tailored blazers can easily smarten a casual outfit or elevate an evening ensemble.”

She recommended sticking solely to quality fabrics such as wool and cashmere for the outer body, and cupro, silk or cotton for the lining.

“Avoid polyester at all costs even if the jacket’s design and fit is right for your body as this material cheapens your overall look,” she said. “A well-made blazer made of quality materials will guarantee its functionality, versatility, timelessness and durability. Invest in black, navy, brown and gray blazers for maximum styling possibilities.”

Quality Winter Coats

A well-made winter coat is a sound investment for cold weather style and protection.

“A high-quality coat is a valuable investment for those living in cold climates,” said Samantha Landau, former consumer expert at TopCashback USA. “It not only provides essential protection against the elements but also contributes to your overall style as this can be something you wear every day in the colder months.”

“When shopping for a coat, prioritize durability, timeless design and functionality,” Landau said.

Focus on quality materials engineered for longevity even with consistent outdoor exposure. A coat that keeps you warm and dry year after year more than justifies a higher initial price point.

Classic Trench Coats

“The trench coat is another timeless piece that everyone should have in their wardrobe,” said Hernández Fonseca. “They’re so easy to style and can be worn season after season.”

She advised investing in a trench coat with a classic silhouette in a neutral color, made of waterproof heavy-duty cottons, twill, leather or poplin, with an insulated lining and comfortable raglan sleeves.

“It will last you decades!”

