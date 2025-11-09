6 Cheap Things You Should Do Now To Prep Your Home for Winter

Although the first day of winter isn’t until Dec. 21, that doesn’t mean that chilly temperatures won’t arrive before then. For homeowners, this means prepping in advance.

Little things you do now can prevent big expenses later. Use these suggestions from Splitero, so you can rest easy when cold weather sets in.

Check the Furnace

Call a professional each year to inspect your furnace prior to switching on your heat for the first time. Expect to pay $50-$200 for an inspection, depending on where you live, according to Angi. Although it is an expense, it can help prevent more costly repairs in the future.

Additionally, it’s important to remove the furnace filter once a month and clean it while the furnace is in use, and replace the filter every three months.

Clean the Fireplace and Chimney

Before lighting your first fire, make sure your fireplace and chimney are in safe working condition. If you’re doing it yourself, look for cracks, blockages or creosote buildup, which can lead to house fires if ignored.

Use a creosote removal product or call a professional to clean your chimney. According to Angi, the average cost for a Level 1 inspection for a working chimney that hasn’t been idle for over a year can cost as little as $100. This type of inspection also includes cleaning.

Prep the Exterior Faucets

When temperatures drop below freezing, outdoor faucets can burst and cause water damage. Turn off the water supply to all exterior spigots, then open the faucets to drain any remaining water. If your home doesn’t have shut-off valves, protect faucets with inexpensive styrofoam covers, which you can find for under $10 each at home improvement stores.

Clean the Gutters

Clogged gutters can trap water and cause damage to your roof, wood siding or foundation. Clean them out now to make sure rainwater flows away from your home instead of seeping into it.

You can handle the job yourself with a ladder, gloves and a trowel, or hire a professional for an average cost of $167 per Angi. Consider adding mesh gutter guards to keep out leaves and debris and reduce future maintenance.

Check Seals on Windows and Doors

Drafts around windows and doors can result in higher heating bills. Test your weatherstripping by closing a door or window on a piece of paper. If it slips easily, the seal is weak.

Replace worn weatherstripping and seal cracks around doors and windows with caulk to keep cold air out. Weatherstripping averages about $0.50 per linear foot, according to Angi.

Inspect the Roof

Before snow or ice arrives, inspect your roof. Look for cracked, torn, missing or curled shingles. Additionally, look for any signs of sagging or wrinkling. Your home’s roof should be a smooth, even surface.

Catching issues early and correcting them can save you a much bigger expense later. If you’re unable to do it yourself, the average physical roof inspection costs between $75 and $200, according to Angi.

