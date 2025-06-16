6 Cheap Places Millennials Will Move To in 2025, According to Real Estate Experts

As housing prices rise and remote working becomes more common, millennials have gotten creative with their living arrangements. Some of them are moving away from big cities to cheaper areas to bolster their savings.

This trend has been going on for a few years and it’s going to continue in 2025. Millennials want their dollars to stretch further and according to real estate experts, these are some of the cheap places on millennials’ radars.

Nampa, Idaho

Char Hiaring is the owner and founder of Sell My House Idaho and has Nampa at the top of his list. Hiaring is a real estate professional with years of experience investing, buying, selling, fixing, flipping and renting properties.

“Nampa is just outside of Boise and while it used to be more under-the-radar, it’s becoming a go-to spot for people who want mountain views, good schools and a backyard, all for way less than what you’d pay in most West Coast cities,” Hiaring explained.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas doesn’t receive as much attention as other southern states since it’s not on either coast. A small part of Arkansas touches the Gulf of America. Even though it’s not a coastal state, Arkansas still has plenty to offer, including affordable prices. Hiaring explained what makes Fayetteville an attractive destination for millennials.

“Fayetteville has a quirky, creative vibe, thanks to the University of Arkansas and it’s got affordable rent and home prices that are a fraction of big coastal metros,” Hiaring added.

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines is in the middle of the country and if you want affordable cities, you’ll find plenty of them in the Midwest. Hiaring offered a concise summary of why Des Moines is winning over millennials.

“Des Moines, on the other hand, is sneaky good. It’s got a surprisingly strong job market, low cost of living and a great balance of city amenities with that Midwestern charm,” Hiaring explained.

Celina, Texas

Nick Friedman is the co-founder of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving. The company has more than 200 moving franchises nationwide, giving Friedman a unique perspective on where people are moving and why. He presented Celina, Texas, as one area that has been picking up a lot of momentum.

“Celina, just outside Dallas, [is] one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Though the suburb only has an estimated population of 43,317 residents, that number has ballooned 190 percent during the five-year period. What’s driving that growth? Affordable housing, especially with lots of new construction offering modern homes and more space for less than you’d pay in nearby big cities. Millennials love the combo of spacious, stylish homes and Texas perks like no state income tax and a strong job market.”

Polk County, Florida

Florida has attracted plenty of millennials, especially during the pandemic. However, southeast Florida prices have soared, resulting in people getting more creative as they look for housing in the Sunshine State. Polk County has been one of the hot spots, as Friedman explained.

“Polk County, Florida, is a real hidden gem. Nestled between Orlando and Tampa, it gives you easy access to big-city amenities without the steep price tag,” he said. “Housing here is affordable, property taxes are lower and the area strikes a great balance between urban convenience and nature. Think Legoland, scenic rivers and plenty of outdoor activities — perfect for young families and professionals seeking quality of life without breaking the bank.”

Savannah, Georgia

Friedman wrapped up his suggestions by mentioning Savannah as an area that has attracted plenty of millennials.

“Savannah area and coastal Georgia are booming. The cost of living here is well below the national average and you can find affordable housing whether you prefer a downtown apartment or a charming historic neighborhood,” he explained. “Savannah’s job market is growing, too, with exciting new industries like the Hyundai electric vehicle plant coming online. Beyond work, Savannah offers beaches, parks, vibrant arts and culture and that famous Southern hospitality.”

