6 Car Tune-Ups To Tackle Today Before Trump’s Tariffs Drive Up Costs

The tariffs are coming, the tariffs are coming. Well, maybe. You’d be forgiven for getting a case of whiplash from the various headlines about forthcoming tariffs imposed by the Trump administration — only to be pulled back.

According to some experts, the latest round of tariff-related “will they-won’t they” — which focuses on automobile, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports — could have a significant impact on the price of cars and auto parts.

Still, it’s better not to play chicken with the potential cost increases for car maintenance and repair. You should be getting regular tune-ups for your car anyway, but now seems like a particularly good time to make that call to your preferred mechanic.

To learn more about the tune-ups you should get before these potential tariffs hit, GOBankingRates spoke to Alex Sarellas, CEO of PAJ GPS, a company that produces GPS devices and offers tracking services, as well as Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing for CFR Classic, specializing in international car shipping and relocation.

1. Brakes

Sarellas says that brake pads will be one of the first types of car parts impacted by tariffs since many are imported from China.

“Professional replacement costs between $115 and $270 per axle, with pads alone ranging from $35 to $150 and labor around $80 to $120,” he said. “A full brake repair, including pads, rotors and calipers, can range from $300 to over $1,000, depending on the vehicle.”

2. Tire Inspection and Alignment

Giranda notes that proposed tariffs on imported auto parts could likely raise maintenance and repair prices, as manufacturers would pass the increased costs to consumers. He recommends that car owners prioritize getting their tires inspected, as well as a wheel alignment.

“Unaligned wheels will result in unevenly worn tires and a reduced lifespan. The average cost of a two-wheel alignment is from $50 to $75, while a four-wheel alignment costs between $100 and $168,” he said. “Additionally, purchasing an entirely new set of tires can be anywhere between $400 and $1,000, depending on the brand and size.”

3. Infotainment Systems

If you’ve ever driven a car with young children in the back, you know that an infotainment system is a must. However, you might not know that these systems, which also include modern necessities like GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, rely on imported parts. Sarellas warns that if tariffs are enacted, you might see higher costs for replacement units and repairs on your infotainment system.

“A basic infotainment system upgrade can cost from $300 to $1,500, while high-end factory replacements can go over $2,000,” he said. “With supply chain costs rising, maybe it’s time to upgrade or repair your system now.”

4. Oils and Fluids

Getting your oil changed and your fluids topped off is a common part of any tune-up. You might not think that such seemingly small essentials could be impacted by tariffs, but Giranda says, “It’s best to tune up now before tariffs increase the maintenance price.”

Right now, you can expect an oil change to cost between $40 and $100, while top-offs for coolant and other fluids could range between $50 to $75.

5. Battery Check and Replacement

The engine may be the heart of any car, but you can’t get going without a working battery. Giranda says getting your battery checked regularly can avoid potential issues down the line.

“Auto shops usually offer tests at no cost, while replacements usually cost between $75 and $200, depending on the battery type,” he added.

6. Alloy and Chrome-Plated Wheels

If you have alloy or chrome-plated wheels and think they might need to be replaced, Sarellas encourages you to act fast.

“Americans love alloy and chrome-plated wheels, but tariffs are about to make them more expensive,” he said. “Alloy wheels start at around $110 per wheel, while chrome-plated ones go for $150 or more. A full set of chrome-plated wheels could cost $800 or more — and with tariffs, that number could skyrocket.”

