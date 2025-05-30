6 Books Robert Kiyosaki Recommends (Besides His Own) To Make You Rich

Robert Kiyosaki, famed author and financial guru, is a respected figure in the world of financial education. Beyond his own publications, which include but are not limited to “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” “Cashflow Quadrant,” “Increase Your Financial IQ” and “Why We Want You to be Rich” (co-written with Donald Trump), he advocates for improving your financial literacy through reading.

Kiyosaki often speaks of books that have inspired and influenced his financial philosophy. Here are six of his top recommendations that he believes can set you on the path to wealth and financial freedom.

‘The Richest Man in Babylon’ by George S. Clason

A timeless classic, this book uses parables to convey fundamental financial wisdom. Kiyosaki often quotes its basic principles, such as paying yourself first and living below your means.

‘Think and Grow Rich’ by Napoleon Hill

Often regarded as the ultimate success book, Napoleon Hill shares the secrets of the most successful people of his time. Its lessons on positive thinking, setting clear goals, and persistence align with Kiyosaki’s beliefs on achieving financial success.

‘Acres of Diamonds’ by Russell H. Conwell

This book is about recognizing opportunities in your own backyard. Kiyosaki often refers to it when emphasizing the importance of local investments and making the best of available resources.

‘The Intelligent Investor’ by Benjamin Graham

Considered the Bible of investing, Benjamin Graham’s book is a guide to the philosophy of value investing. Kiyosaki believes that understanding the fundamentals presented in this book is key to becoming a successful investor.

‘As a Man Thinketh’ by James Allen

A book about the power of thought and its role in shaping one’s life, Kiyosaki often references its teachings about the impact of a person’s beliefs and thoughts on their financial success.

‘The Creature from Jekyll Island’ by G. Edward Griffin

This is a deep dive into the creation of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the nature of money. Kiyosaki recommends it for those who wish to understand the financial system better and how it affects individual wealth.

