6 Best ‘Shark Tank’ Gifts Under $50 on Amazon

Over the 17 seasons of the hit show “Shark Tank,” the Sharks have seen over 1,200 product pitches, per Shark Tank Success, with about 60% of those leading to deals. From anti-snoring pillows to sauna suits and everything in between, some of those products have made their way to the largest U.S. online marketplace.

Here are some of the best “Shark Tank” gifts under $50 you can order on Amazon.

©Amazon

LuminAid Solar Camping Lantern

Price: $19.99

The LuminAid solar camping lantern on Amazon is an inflatable, solar-powered lantern that provides up to 24 hours of 75-lumen LED light when the battery is fully charged. Charge it for 10 hours in direct sunlight or for one to two hours by micro USB input. When in use, the lantern is bright enough to light up 125-square-feet of surrounding space. It’s waterproof, designed to withstand the elements and covered with the manufacturer’s “Off-Grid Guarantee.”

©Amazon

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket

Price: $34.99 to $75, depending on style

The Comfy original wearable blanket on Amazon is an oversized, hooded fleece microfiber blanket that contains a soft sherpa lining. It also has a full zipper, ribbed cuffs and the brand’s trademarked Marsupial pocket, which is roomy enough to store everything you might need. Wear it while lounging, camping or tailgating for the ultimate in cozy comfort.

©Amazon

Radiate XL Portable Campfire

Price: $35.24

Radiate XL portable campfire is a jumbo 8-inch portable campfire that’s twice the size of other brands and designed to last two hours. It’s made of paper briquettes and recycled soy wax and starting it is as simple as lighting a candle. To extinguish the fire, put the lid on. Then, let it cool, pack it up and use it again later.

©Amazon

The Comfy Sherpa-Lined Slipper Socks

Price: $29

The Comfy sherpa-lined slipper socks on Amazon make the perfect companion gift for the brand’s wearable blanket. These double-layered, sherpa-lined slipper socks keep feet warm and comfortable while the grippers on the bottom ensure no slipping. One Amazon shopper described them as a “blanket sock.”

©Amazon

Circadian Optics Bright Light Therapy Desk Lamp

Price: $49.99

Lack of light during the colder months can bring on the winter blues. That’s where the Circadian Optics bright light therapy desk lamp comes in. It features 10,000 lux brightness and a 5,500K color temperature to mimic noontime sunlight. Not only does the product claim to boost your mood but also it may increase your energy and improve sleep.

©Amazon

The Little Elf Premium Wrapping Paper Storage Organizer

Price: $35.99

The Little Elf premium wrapping paper storage organizer, made of heavy-duty fabric with reinforced stitching, is the perfect gift for anyone who strives to keep everything neat and tidy. It holds multiple rolls of wrapping paper and has six separate pockets for bows, ribbon rolls and other small items, like gift tags and tape. Stand it in a closet or slide it under a bed for storage.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

