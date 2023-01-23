6 Best Pest Control Companies of 2023

Pest infestations can be a nightmare. Whether it’s ants, cockroaches or bed bugs, these uninvited little tenants can wreak havoc in your home. If you’ve already tried DIY methods without much success, it might be time for professional help.

But, how to find the best pest control company?

We’ve done the homework and compiled a list of the best pest control companies for 2023. Read on for our reviews and a comprehensive guide to pest control.

Our Top Picks for Best Pest Control

Best Pest Control Reviews

Pros

More than 120 years in the market

30-day money-back guarantee

Free revisits between treatments if pests return

Last service refund, if they're unable to solve the problem

Online pest library with up-to-date information on common household pests

Cons

No online booking

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability 47 states including HI -- does not operate in AK, WY and SD

Pest Covered Termites, Bed Bugs, Moths, Crickets, Fleas, Spiders, Ticks, Hornets, Roaches, Mice, Scorpions, Centipedes, Carpenter Ants, Earwigs, Silverfish, Mites, Beetles, Wheel Bug, Springtail, Mosquitos, Bird Control, Rodents

BBB Rating A+

Why we chose it: Orkin is our choice for the pest control company with the best trained employees because its pest experts are trained in a specialty facility with over 50 learning stations.

With over 400 locations across the country, Orkin is one of the largest residential and commercial pest control companies.

Orkin treats more than 25 common household pests, including:

bed bugs

termites

mosquitoes

fleas

ticks

cockroaches

rodents

some wildlife

In addition, it offers home maintenance services, such as attic insulation, lawn care and moisture control.

What sets Orkin apart from other pest control companies is their extensive training program, which has won them a spot in Training Magazine’s Top 125 list for over 13 years.

Orkin’s full-size house training facility has more than 50 learning stations (including a termite pavilion and a garden center) where pest technicians trainees practice for over 160 hours during their first year. Technicians are also asked to participate in a variety of learning and personal development activities throughout their career.

Orkin’s service is backed by multiple guarantees, including a 30-day money back and a satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with their service after 30 days you can request a refund. Similarly, if a re-infestation occurs, an Orkin technician will re-treat the area for free.

Pros

300 branches across the country (in 45 states and Washington D.C.)

Offers commercial pest control services with dedicated account representatives

Free re-treatments if pests return in between services

Offers online account management for updates and scheduling

Cons

Doesn't service Montana, South and North Dakota, Vermont and Alaska

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability 45 states (does not operate in MT, SD, ND, VT, and AK)

Pest Covered Termites, House Ants, Spiders, Cockroaches, Earwigs, Mice, Rats, Moths, Mosquitoes, Crickets, Paper Wasps, Silverfish, Centipedes, Millipedes, Scorpions, Bed bugs and some wildlife such as Raccoons, Opossums, Squirrels and Skunks

BBB Rating A-

Why we chose it: Terminix is the best pest control company for termites because of its long-track history creating and innovating termite treatments.

Terminix has been in business for more than 95 years offering residential and commercial pest control. Its long history and (almost) nationwide availability have made it one of the most well-known brands in pest control when it comes to termites.

Terminix was one of the first pest control companies to obtain a termite control patent, in 1927. In addition to termites, it treats a variety of common household pests such as:

cockroaches

spiders

centipedes

ants

bed bugs

some wildlife (like skunks, raccoons and opossums)

Its three different termite control plans include annual termite inspections and treatment for subterranean termites, drywood termites and Formosan termites. Depending on the severity of the infestation, technicians may use baiting systems, subterranean liquid or home fumigation.

Terminix has one of the best guarantees for termites in the industry, covering treatments or repairs from new termite damage for as long as you keep a plan with them. Do note, however, the guarantee isn’t available in some areas of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Pros

Its website features a pest library with tips on how to control common pests

Can request quote online

Free re-visits between treatments, if needed

Cons

Fairly new to the market (founded in 2015)

Doesn't treat termites or bed bugs

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability 32 states (does not operate in AL, AK, AR, CT, DE, HI, LA, ME, MS, MT, NH, NM, ND, SC, SD, VT, WV and WY)

Pest Covered Crickets, Cockroaches, Millipedes, Snails, Pillbugs, Earwigs, Aphids, Ants, Spiders, Rodents, Stingers, Biters, Pantry Pests

BBB Rating A

Why we chose it: Aptive is our choice for best eco-friendly pest control company for its active role in providing environmentally friendly solutions as a member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship.

Aptive is available in 32 states and provides environmentally friendly services against common household and garden pests including:

roaches

ants

spiders

snails

pantry bugs

stinging insects

rodents

Aptive’s year-round protection plan includes a revisit after the first visit and four quarterly service appointments.

In the first visit, technicians perform an initial inspection where they assess your residence and all risk areas to develop a customized treatment for your infestation. Like most pest control companies, Aptive offers free revisits if the pest returns in between treatments.

New customers can request a quote online whereas existing customers can create an account on Aptive’s online portal where they can check service bills and set up payments.

Aptive is a member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Pesticide Environmental Stewardship, a program that aims to reduce pesticide risk in agricultural and non-agricultural settings.

Aptive also donates part of their profits to United to Beat Malaria in an effort to stop the spread of malaria mosquitoes in different at-risk countries.

While Aptive gets good reviews overall, customers sometimes mention aggressive sale tactics. Additionally, in 2019, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General alleged Aptive failed to provide consumers with copies of their service contracts and to cancel services agreements when consumers asked.

Pros

Treats a variety of pests including bed bugs, termites, rats, flies and birds

Annual maintenance plan includes termite inspection

Quality Pro and Green Pro certified

Cons

Limited to the East Coast, although along with its sister companies it covers 47 states.

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability East Coast: CT, DE, FL, GA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, SC, TN, VT, VA, WV

Pest Covered Bed bugs, Rats, Termites, Birds, Cockroaches, Flies, Ants, Wasps, Mosquitoes, Spiders and others

BBB Rating A+

Why we chose it: Ehrlich by Rentokil stands out as the best pest control company for comprehensive coverage for its annual maintenance plan which treats 36 common household pests.

Ehrlich is another pest control company with a long history, having offered customized pest management services since 1928. Currently, Ehrlich is a subsidiary of Rentokil, a well-renowned brand known for its commercial pest control and disinfection services.

Ehrlich stands out for its pestfree365 preventative maintenance plan, which covers 36 different household pests as well as bed bugs. The plan also includes periodic termite inspections and monitoring, making it one of the most complete plans for ongoing pest protection.

Elrich is only available in 18 East Coast states, including New York, New Jersey and Florida. However, together with its sister companies — Western Exterminator, Anderson Pest Solutions, Presto X and Oliver Exterminating — it covers almost the entire mainland and Puerto Rico.

Pros

Specializes in wildlife removal

Offers prevention services, minor damage repairs, feces cleanup and sanitation

Cons

Doesn't treat common household pests, except for bed bugs

No online quotes

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability 37 states (does not operate in AK, AR, CT, HI, ID, MN, MT, ND, RI, SD, VT, WV, or WY)

Pest Covered Bed bugs, Raccoons, Rats, Bats, Squirrels, Badgers, Armadillos, Moles, Opossums, Otters, Rabbits, Shrews, Skunks, Weasels, Mountain Beavers, Chipmunks, Gophers, Marmots, Porcupine, Birds, Iguanas, Snakes, Bees, among others

BBB Rating A+

Why we chose it: Critter Control is our top choice for wildlife control because it handles a wide variety of wild animals using safe and humane techniques.

If you’re having trouble with wild animals in your yard, basement or attic, consider calling Critter Control, one of the few national companies that specializes in removing wildlife safely and humanely.

Critter Control manages a wide variety of animals that most pest control companies don’t handle. Their expertise goes from removing the classic raccoons, opossums and squirrels (which some pest control companies do) all the way to otters, porcupines, deer, coyotes, foxes and even bobcats.

Critter Control has a service called CritterSafe which consists of using techniques that are safe and humane for handling wildlife. These include species-specific no-trap animal control with one-way doors and excluders, reuniting offspring with parents, and using eco-friendly repellents to discourage the animals’ return.

In addition, Critter Control offers prevention services to eliminate entry points and recurring invasions along with cleanup of animal feces, sanitation, disinfection and minor animal damage home repairs.

Note that Critter Control doesn’t treat common household pests, except for bed bugs. The company doesn’t remove stray cats or dogs either — if that’s the issue around your home, it’s best to contact local animal shelters or rescues.

Pros

Services include mosquito, fleas and tick control

Offers natural mosquito control treatments

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Not available in all 50 states

Only offers outdoor services

Treats a limited number of pests

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability 39 states (does not operate in WA, NM, AK, OR, NV, UT, WY, ID, MT, ME, HI)

Pest Covered Mosquitoes, larvae, mosquito eggs, ticks, fleas, gnats, cockroaches, ants, spiders

BBB Rating A+

Why we chose it: Mosquito Joe is our choice for best pest control company for mosquitoes because it offers a variety of mosquito control services including natural treatment options and smart mosquito repellent systems.

Mosquito Joe provides residential and commercial outdoor mosquito control services in 39 states. The company treats mosquitoes in all its stages, including larvae and eggs. It also offers treatments for ticks, fleas, gnats, cockroaches, ants and spiders.

Mosquito Joe uses a variety of techniques to battle mosquitoes, which include creating a spray barrier in the target perimeter, using automatic misting systems and installing mosquito traps around breeding sites.

Mosquito Joe also features natural treatment options that consist of essential oils diluted in water, such as peppermint, rosemary and garlic. In addition, it is one of the few companies that offers a smart mosquito repellent, called the Thermacell LIV system, which helps create a type of repellent bubble in designated areas while allowing you to control it using the phone app.

Mosquito Joe offers a 14-day service guarantee. If you report any mosquito recurrence during this time period, a technician will reassess your property and apply a booster at no cost. The company also has a money-back guarantee if its services don’t meet industry standards.

Other Companies We Considered

The following list includes some of the companies we considered, but that didn’t make the cut, mainly because they don’t have nationwide availability. However, they may be worth considering if you live near its service locations.

Pros

Treats over 20 pests, including scorpions, rodents, weevils and roaches

100% money-back guarantee if you're not completely satisfied

Cons

Only available in 16 states and Puerto Rico

Truly Nolen is another experienced company with more than 80 years in business. It offers specialized treatments for over 100 different types of pests.

Its 4 Seasons Pest Control plan includes quarterly treatments for 16 common household pests, including ants, mice, roaches and fleas.

However, Truly Nolen services are only offered in 16 states — Arizona, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Pros

Treats common home pests including bed bugs, roaches, fire ants, carpet beetles and a variety of wasps

Offers free re-service in between treatments

Customer portal online

Quality Pro-certified and Associate Certified Entomologist

Cons

Only serves nine states: Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Idaho, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Missouri and Illinois

Saela, formerly known as Edge Pest Control, is another company that provides quality pest control services.

Saela’s protection program includes quarterly treatments for common pests — roaches, ants, spiders, voles and mice. You can also choose an upgraded plan which includes other rodents.

Saela also provides services for bed bugs, mosquitoes and termites.

Saela’s main drawback is that’s its services are only available in 10 states; however, it might be a good option if you live within its coverage area.

Pros

Treats termites, common pests and wildlife, including bats, snakes, opposums and skunks

Offers specialized home services, such as insulation, lawn care and moisture control

Performs real estate inspections and termite home inspection letters for home sellers

Quality Pro- and Green Pro-certified

Cons

Only covers 12 states

No online quotes

Insight Pest Solutions

Arrow Exterminators is another well-known company with more than 58 years of experience. It provides control of common household pests (ants, roaches, centipedes), termites and some wildlife.

Arrow is a Quality Pro certified company, which means it meets the National Pest Management Association rigorous standards.

In addition to pest control, Arrow’s home services include: insulation service, lawn care and moisture control.

While Arrow is a solid option, its coverage area is limited to 12 states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Pros

Free online quotes

Free re-treatment if pest returns between services

Money-back guarantee, they'll credit your last payment if pests are not controlled after two visits

Cons

Only serves 15 states

Insight Pest Solutions offers general pest control and termite control in 15 states and Canada.

Some of its techniques for treating household pests include perimeter granules, liquid application, web and nest removal, wall injections and spot treating.

Insight lets you request a free quote online. In addition, it offers a $25 credit for referrals.

Pest Control Guide

This guide covers information on the types of pest control methods you can expect from pest management providers, what factors to consider when looking for a pest control service and how to determine whether a pest control plan is worth your money.

What is pest control?

Pest control, also known as pest management, is the process of eliminating and preventing undesired, and sometimes health-threatening critters like vermin, insects, bugs and some wild animals that may damage or harbor in your home.

It consists of assessing your property to determine the type of pest you’re dealing with, the severity of the problem and the most appropriate treatment to control it.

Types of pest control

Pest control companies may use a variety of methods to prevent and manage pest infestations. Some of these techniques include:

Biological pest control: the use of natural predators, parasites or pathogens to suppress pest populations.

Chemical pest control: the use of synthetic, non-synthetic and preventive pesticides with chemicals and/or botanical ingredients such as plants, pheromones or fungus.

Physical pest control: includes traps, barriers or other physical means to prevent pests from accessing the area.

Electronic pest control: though less common, it can include the use of electromagnetic or ultrasonic devices that emit high-frequency sounds to repel rodents and insects.

Integrated pest management

Generally, pest control companies use a strategy known as integrated pest management (IPM). This is a standard approach within the pest control industry which takes into consideration factors such as the life cycle of pests, their behavior and their environment to create the best treatment plan. Its goal is to provide long-term prevention in a way that’s safe for people, properties and the environment

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a solid IPM program includes four steps:

Setting action thresholds, to define the best plan and the point at which the pest’s presence may become a health hazard or nuisance.

Identifying and monitoring the type of pest and its activity to determine the appropriate treatment.

Preventing pests, by removing all possible conditions that may attract pests, such as clutter, stagnant water, possible pest shelters or food.

Controlling pests, if their presence surpasses the threshold limit.

How to find the best pest control company

When you’re looking for the best pest control company for your situation and needs, you should consider the following factors:

Availability

In most cases, a quick search online may suffice to find pest control companies that work in your area. However, you can also use website aggregators like Local Pest Control Pro or Porch which can help you connect with contractors in your area, and provide a free quote once you enter some basic information such as name, zip code and email address.

Our top five picks have a strong national, and sometimes international presence with offices across most states — however, there are advantages to choosing a reputable, local company near where you live. For one, local companies may have experience handling specific regional pests, particular geography and the types of constructions that are typical of the region. Nonetheless, as we point out below, don’t forget to evaluate whether the company has the proper certifications and licensing to provide extermination services and favorable reviews from customers.

Types of Pests Covered

Most pest control providers are equipped to treat common household pests such as cockroaches, ants and spiders, but not all have experience with regional pests or particularly difficult infestations like termites and bed bugs.

Depending on the type of infestation, companies may be able to offer you specialized pest control treatments. Many companies list the types of pests they’re prepared to treat and general information on how they do it. However, if you have questions on how they’ll protect your home against specific pests and what type of products they’ll use, make sure to ask the technician during the initial inspection visit.

Terms of Service

As with any type of contract, read all terms and conditions before you sign on the dotted line. If possible, ask for a sample contract during the initial inspection.

Check the length of contract, the pests and services covered by your plan, payment and fees, the calendar day you’ll be charged (most services require you to enroll in auto-pay), possible increased costs and changes over the term of your contract.

Additionally, verify whether the contract automatically renews, and if so with how many days in advance you have to cancel services.

Note that some companies may also charge interests for overdue payments and disclose your information to credit reporting agencies.

Costs

Because prices can depend on a number of factors that would only be evident during an inspection, pest control companies don’t generally disclose prices on their websites.

Generally, you can request an estimate online or over the phone. Nonetheless, keep in mind that a technician would still need to perform an in-home inspection to give you a more accurate price.

Some factors that typically influence pricing include:

Home’s size and location

Level of infestation

Type of pests to be treated

Number of treatments

You should also check the company’s billing process, whether it’s a one-time payment or quarterly billing.

Guarantees

Most pest control companies offer service guarantees that typically consist of free re-treatments between visits or a partial refund if pests return.

Guarantee terms can vary by provider, and some may even have different guarantees for specific services. For instance, Terminix offers a 30-day bed bug guarantee and one of the most comprehensive termite guarantees, which includes repairs from new termite damage, if you maintain your plan with them.

Be wary of companies that exaggerate their guarantees by using hyperbolic phrases, such as promising that pests will “never” come back. Keep in mind that even with ongoing pest control some seasonal pests may return.

In addition, most reliable pest control companies typically disclose the limitations for their service guarantees. For instance, a company may limit its free-retreatment guarantee to pests recurrences within 30 days of the last treatment.

Licenses

Whether you’re considering a pest control company or an independent exterminator, it’s important to verify that they’re licensed, certified and trained to properly handle pesticides. You can typically find this information on companies’ websites or by giving them a call.

Look for companies accredited by Quality Pro. This entity sets the standards for pest management companies and ensures they follow the best pest control practices.

In addition, check if they have certifications such as Associate Certified Entomologist or Green Pro. These are endorsed by the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and let you know the company and its employees met the standards set by the association, ensuring they’re qualified to offer effective and environmentally safe services.

You can also check this information with your state’s Department of Agriculture.

Customer Satisfaction

You’ll want to make sure that you’re hiring a company that’s trustworthy, transparent and reliable. The best way to check this is by asking friends and acquaintances for recommendations; however, online customer reviews can be very useful as well.

Note that, when it comes to pest control companies, it’s common to find complaints from customers who have had problems canceling their services — companies we included in our list were also the subjects of these types of complaints.

Our recommendation is that you read the cancellation process very carefully, and note the number of days in advance you must request it. Additionally, keep a record with the name of the representative you speak with and the date you request the cancellation.

When to hire a pest control company

There’s no need to wait until you have a full-blown infestation in your house to take action.

The best way to deal with pests is to avoid them in the first place, which is why preventive pest control is a good idea even if you don’t have a pest problem right now.

Are pest control companies worth it?

Hiring a pest control company may be worth it if you’re experiencing a heavy pest infestation, pests that can harm your health, or that may keep you awake at night like bed bugs.

Most companies offer customized plans and use commercial-grade products that you can’t typically buy in retail stores, along with technicians that are specifically trained to eliminate pests.

A pest control company could also help you prevent vermin, termites and other wood-eating pests whose damage to your home, systems or appliances is probably not covered by your homeowners insurance or home warranty.

Here are some advantages and disadvantages of hiring a pest control company:

Pros

Safer (and more effective) than using over-the-counter chemicals from your local store.

Services are guaranteed, meaning the pest company will re-treat your house for free if the pest comes back between services.

Expert technicians have both the knowledge and resources to deal with specific types of pests effectively.

Cons

Sometimes costly; annual plans average from $400 to $600.

Possible difficulties canceling your plan.

Benefits of preventive pest control

Having a pest control expert treat your home on a regular basis may help you save money in the long run. In fact, preventive pest control can help you avoid major structural damages, exposure to dangerous pests, higher costs from infestation treatments and give you some peace of mind.

Prevents damage: When left unchecked, wood destroying organisms such as termites and carpenter ants can cause serious structural and non-structural damage to your home. This includes floors, ceiling supports, posts, wall studs and items such as cabinets, furniture and drywall. Most of the time, these damages aren’t included in homeowners insurance coverage.

Some pests may even find a habitat in major home systems and appliances. This could cause your home warranty claim to be denied, if you have one, since most home warranty companies exclude damages caused by animals.

Prevents dangerous vermin: Preventive pest control can help you avoid vermin, such as rats, mice, raccoons, poisonous spiders and other pests that may pose a health risk. These pets can sometimes lodge around your home or in places such as rooftops and small holes and crevices. This could bring illnesses and allergens that may aggravate pre-existing conditions or harm you, your pets or family.

Prevents higher costs: Ongoing pest control can help you protect your pockets from the higher costs of addressing a full-blown infestation or repairing its damages. For instance, the cost for covering termite damage repairs can range from $3,000 to over $10,000.

Gives you peace of mind: By regularly treating your home, you avoid the stress of unwanted pest encounters and allergies, giving you more peace of mind.

What to expect from pest control companies?

A pest control company will typically send a technician to evaluate your situation and develop customized pest control solutions. Depending on the target they may use chemicals, physical barriers like traps, or a combination of these techniques to remove pests.

A pest control company can also perform a home inspection and ensure it’s pest-free before you buy a home. Some companies, like Arrow Exterminators, offer real estate pest inspections and termite inspections. You could consider getting inspection protection as well, which can cover major structural repairs if an inspector missed the issue before the closing date.

How often should pest control be done?

It depends on the severity of your pest problem. However, most pest control companies offer annual plans with quarterly or bi-monthly visits.

Having someone treat and monitor your home on a regular basis will create stronger barriers against incoming pests and keep you protected longer.

Do it yourself pest control vs. professional pest control

Like many people, you may be tempted to try do-it-yourself pest control solutions before recurring to a professional. But DIY methods are not always the best option.

For instance, you may be able to get rid of a minor ant problem in the kitchen using one of the many over-the-counter products available in local stores, but that may not be effective when it comes to a major termite infestation.

If you’re still debating whether to do it yourself or hire a professional, consider the following:

DIY Pest Control Professional Pest Control There are hundreds of products you can easily buy at a store, however not all over-the-counter solutions are effective. In fact, over time pests like bed bugs have been found to adapt to some compounds used in DIY products. Pest control technicians use professional-grade products that can’t be bought at a local store and implement techniques that have been proven to be effective. DIY pesticides can be less expensive than hiring a pest control company. However, it can become an added cost if you need to purchase more products to achieve the desired result. A pest control plan can be expensive, however it could save you money in the long run by preventing infestations that can cause severe damage to your property. Some over-the-counter products can be unsafe for pets or children, if used incorrectly. Most pest control companies use environmentally safe and ecosystem-based techniques that minimize the risk to humans, pets and other non-target organisms. You may lack the necessary knowledge to identify the source of the infestation, which may lead you to spray products helter-skelter around your home. This may worsen the problem in some cases. Pest control technicians are trained and certified to identify the source of your pest problem and to apply the best treatment. Over-the-counter solutions sometimes come with return policies, however if they don’t work you may need to invest in another product. Pest control companies usually offer service guarantees that include free re-treatments.

Best Pest Control FAQ

How much does pest control cost?

How to get rid of roof rats

How to do your own pest control

The cost of pest control plans can range from $250 to mid-$500, depending on a number of factors such as severity of infestation, region and size of the area to be treated. Most pest control companies, however, require an initial inspection to provide you accurate pricing.The first step is to correctly identify the type of rodent that's invading your home. Although roof rats are smaller in size and have longer tails, they may look very similar to Norway rats. Hiring a professional to inspect your home will help you correctly identify the problem and arrive at the best solution. A pest management professional may use techniques such as applying natural repellants, baits and traps. They may also recommend preventive methods like sealing entryways, trimming any vegetation near your roof or removing clutter that could harbor them.

If you're experiencing a serious infestation, the best choice is to hire a professional. Certified pest control specialists are trained to identify pests and develop a customized treatment plan based on your pest control needs.

Nonetheless, there are non-chemical solutions you can do on a regular basis to help keep your home free of some pests. For instance, keeping garbage in tightly closed trash cans and blocking entry points, crevices and cracks can help prevent pests like cockroaches, ants and rodents. Similarly, removing standing water from immediate surroundings and minimizing tall grass and bushes from your yard can help you keep mosquitoes away.

You may also consider over-the-counter products. However, do note that these products need to be handled with caution. It's also highly important that you make sure its use isn't toxic for children or pets and that they're approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

What is integrated pest management?

Integrated pest management (IPM) is a holistic strategy that consists of using a combination of environmentally safe techniques to eradicate pests. It may consist of methods such as habitat manipulation, biological control through the use of natural predators and chemical control via pesticides. The goal is to provide long-term control while minimizing risks to the environment, people and properties.

Where do pest control spray in apartments?

How We Chose the Best Pest Control Companies

Pest control technicians will usually perform an initial inspection of your place to identify the type of pest problem you're facing and recommend the necessity treatment. Once they do this, you can expect them to spray target points, such as cracks, crevices, entryways, cabinets and gaps between appliances or furniture.

We evaluated over 30 different pest control companies and focused on four factors:

Availability: To ensure the selected companies were available in most areas, we gave particular consideration to companies that had a strong national presence, offering either nationwide services or at least in 30 states or more.

Types of pests treated: We preferred companies that treated a wide variety of pests.

Guarantees: We favored companies that offered multiple service guarantees, including free re-treatments and partial refunds if not completely satisfied.

Customer service: We checked customer reviews online and each company’s standing with the Better Business Bureau.

Summary of Money’s Best Pest Control Companies of 2023

